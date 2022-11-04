“It would certainly be on-brand” – Sunderland eye 22-year-old ahead of January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are one of the EFL clubs that are eyeing Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Sheffield Wednesday and Championship rivals Hull City have also been linked with the 22-year-old.

So would he be a good signing for the Black Cats? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

20 quiz questions about some of Sunderland’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What was the score between Arsenal and Sunderland in 1935? 3-2 4-3 5-4 6-4

Declan Harte

Anthony Glennon is deservedly attracting attention from the higher division and the Championship at the moment, with the young full-back consistently impressing in Grimsby Town colours.

Proving to be a versatile option for the Mariners, Glennon has thrived as a wing-back whilst he has also returned strong displays from left-back.

Sunderland are a club that have recruited well in recent years and have found success in different types of markets, and this would appear to be a good move with the future in mind.

For Glennon, the current success that youthful players have seen at The Stadium of Light in recent times and in the present makes Sunderland an exciting potential destination.

With interest already surfacing for the young defender, it would be no surprise if he emerges on the radars of several other clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Ned Holmes

It would certainly be on-brand with Sunderland’s recent transfer business.

The North East club have prioritised young, up-and-coming players in recent windows and at 22, Anthony Glennon fits the bill.

The left-back has showcased his qualities bombing down the flanks this term and impressed with his contributions in the final third but it is still early days and you’d question whether he’s ready for the Championship.

Glennon may have come through the Burnley and Liverpool academies but he still only has 46 appearances to his name and is a League Two player at the moment.

The step up to a second tier side hoping to be in the play-off mix this season is massive but as a long-term option on the left side of the defence, it could work.

Dennis Cirkin looks a better player right now, for sure, but Glennon could add a bit of competition.

That said, you’d question whether it would be better to wait and see how the rest of his season pans out rather than making a move in January.

Billy Mulley

Given the strain that injuries have had on Sunderland so far this season, signing another option at left-back would be a good use of resources.

Dennis Cirkin has performed well this campaign, but the team is light on options should he become unavailable.

Glennon has also shown a lot of promise with Grimsby and could be just what the team needs as a rotation option.

At 22-years old, he still has a lot of potential to continue developing his game.

Being second choice will also allow him to adapt to the jump up to the Championship without the immediate pressure of having to perform.