“It would certainly be exciting to see” – Luton Town reignite their interest in Newcastle United man: The verdict

Luton Town are still considering Elliot Anderson as an option ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Hatters have held an interest in the exciting teenager over the last two transfer windows, with the Hatters opting against doing business with the Magpies in January as there was no option to buy.

Enjoying an excellent loan stint at Bristol Rovers last time out, and playing a pivotal role in their eventual promotion with eight goals and five assists in 21 league outings, Anderson is also on the radars at Championship clubs Stoke City and West Brom, whilst the Gas and Sheffield Wednesday are also in pursuit.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton’s rekindled interest in the exciting midfielder…

Billy Mulley

The signings Nathan Jones has made already, combined with the exciting nature of the rumoured targets, it is an exciting time for Hatters fans at the moment.

Already possessing a mightily impressive and competitive squad, Anderson would bolster these levels of competition even further.

An exciting attacking midfield option, Anderson thrived on the wing with the Gas last season, proving to consistently deliver performances that were at least a level above.

Deserved of a chance in the Championship, Jones’ continued interest would justify a move to Kenilworth Road, especially considering the smart recruitment the Hatters have conducted in recent years.

Possessing quality in abundance in attacking areas already, if Luton were to add Anderson to the squad, it would be hard to guarantee regular game time.

That is not to say that he could achieve consistent game time in the Championship, instead, it is an indication that a move to a club with the forward options that Luton possess would represent a risk.

The Hatters would probably have to find loan destinations for the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe if Anderson is to arrive this summer.

Marcus Ally

Anderson proved last season that he is far too good for League Two, which is exciting at this stage of his career.

The 19-year-old still may be more suited to a temporary spell at a club towards the top end of League One though, before having a crack at the Championship.

It would be an intriguing pick-up, but it feels like there are more reliable players that Jones could bring in from the loan market, who would be able to adapt to the demands of the division quicker.

The Hatters are looking to strengthen their second string to compete towards the top end again this season, and Anderson would do that, but Luton can attract a player who would go straight into their first team instead.

For me, Newcastle should be looking to send Anderson to the top end of League One, Milton Keynes Dons would be a good fit.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With the likes of Luke Freeman and Fred Onyedinma on the books already, Luton Town have attacking options among their midfielders.

That being said, though, Elliot Anderson is an exciting talent and could potentially be an ‘X factor’ for the Hatters next campaign.

He excelled whilst on loan with Bristol Rovers last season and it is testament to his ability that he is being linked with a move to the Championship rather than what would seem a logical step up to League One.

With plenty of clubs linked, it would be somewhat of a coup if Luton could secure his services next campaign and it would certainly be exciting to see how he got on at Kenilworth Road.