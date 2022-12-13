“It would be the wrong call” – Burnley face Wout Weghorst decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wout Weghorst provided one of the standout moments of the World Cup for the Netherlands.

The Burnley forward is currently on loan at Besiktas, with the club holding a recall option in the deal.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Dutchman is the solution to their current striker search…

Billy Mulley

I think it would be the wrong call to bring Wout Weghorst back to Turf Moor for what remains of this Championship campaign.

Yes, he has 10 goal contributions in 13 league games for Besiktas and he is a player that could thrive in the Championship but he could disrupt the harmony in the squad.

He made his feeling clear that he believes he is too good for the Championship, and with a young squad at Vincent Kompany’s disposal, that kind of influence would not aid the club’s progression.

His ability would make a recall a sensible idea but his attitude towards the second-tier would suggest that it would be right for the Clarets to steer clear.

Kompany is looking to bolster his striking options this January, which could pave the way for Weghorst’s permanent departure.

Sam Rourke

Ultimately, I get the feeling Wout Weghorst does not want to be plying his trade in the Championship given how things unfolded over the summer with him leaving.

The Dutchman has done well at Turkish outfit Besiktas and scored a brace at the World Cup in quite dramatic fashion so it could be viewed as a no brainer for the Clarets to recall him.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side are thriving at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and you have to question whether bringing back Weghorst could be detrimental to the squad and the harmony it currently possesses.

In Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes, Burnley have two strong forwards at this level and for me Weghorst is unlikely going to match up to Kompany’s style of play.

Declan Harte

It was made pretty clear in the summer that Weghorst had no intention of competing in the Championship with Burnley.

Despite the Clarets’ positive first half of the campaign, it is unlikely that position has changed.

The striker also wouldn’t be particularly suited to this Burnley side’s style of play.

As we saw in the World Cup, this is a forward who lacks mobility and is not capable of contributing much in build-up play.

A longer-term solution is needed at Turf Moor, so recalling Weghorst should not be considered as an option in January.