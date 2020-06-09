‘It would be some coup’ – Brentford join West Brom and Rangers in race for 11-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are interested in signing Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, as per reports from West London Sport.

The 30-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Valley beyond this season, and is set to leave the club this summer.

Taylor, who has scored 11 goals in 22 games this season to help keep Charlton’s hopes of Championship survival alive, is refusing to play in any of the Addicks’ remaining nine league games this term.

This is due to risk of injury, with the likes of Brentford, West Brom, Burnley, Rangers and Galatasaray among a host of clubs interested in his signature on a free transfer, with his contract running out next month.

Brentford have a chance of winning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this term, and they will be keen to add firepower to their squad regardless of which division they are playing in next term.

Here, we discuss whether Taylor would be a good signing for the Bees…

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s a bit different to what the Bees usually go for in terms of player profile and age but they normally get their signings on an upward curve and Taylor appears to be on his now.

He’s a striker capable of scoring goals in the Championship and would be a different type of forward to what they have got.

If they lose Ollie Watkins, he’ll have big boots to fill but he’ll be confident that he can do so and for no money at all it’s absolutely worth a go.

Indeed, the Bees will still be able to sign someone alongside him so let’s see how things play out here.

Ned Holmes

I like the look of this deal.

A number of Brentford’s forward line have been linked with a move away from the club and Taylor could help to bolster their options.

You feel the 30-year-old would be a useful option both in the Championship or the Premier League.

In past years, the Bees have looked to bring in young forwards whose value will increase during their time at the club. Signing Taylor as a free agent is a different sort of deal but still represents great value.

The Charlton forward has fired in goals for the Addicks and you feel with the sort of service he could get with Brentford he could be lethal.

Have Brentford done these 15 things in the last 10 years?

1 of 15 Been relegated. Yes No

George Harbey

There can be no denying that Taylor has been a massively integral player for Charlton this season, and his goals over the past two seasons have been so vital in different ways.

Their bid for survival could have been dead and buried if it wasn’t for his goals this term, and considering that he’s spent a decent amount of time on the sidelines through injury, his record in front of goal has been superb in the Championship.

At the age of 30, though, I do have my doubts whether he would be able to cut it in the Premier League should Brentford win promotion, however if they remain in the Championship, it would be some coup.

Given the calibre of clubs interested, it would be a massive statement of intent from Brentford if they were able to land Taylor, especially on a free transfer too.

Sam Rourke

This doesn’t strike me as your typical Brentford transfer dealing, but you can see the logic.

Taylor is a natural goalscorer and has proven he can cut the mustard in the Championship, with him notching 11 league goals this season for Charlton, so to get him on a free transfer would be a steal.

However, the Bees should only pursue this deal if they do not manage to seal promotion to the Premier League, as the Bees couldn’t rely on the former AFC Wimbledon man as their main source of goals in the top-flight – and at the same time, Taylor is unlikely to want to play second fiddle to Watkins in the top-flight.

Of course, Brentford have the Championship’s second top scorer in the form of Ollie Watkins whom has enjoyed a sensational campaign being utilised as a number nine rather than out wide.

If Watkins does leave, Taylor can be a perfect option to fill the void, but as long as Watkins remains at the club, I can’t see Taylor ousting him anytime soon, regardless of the division they play in next season.