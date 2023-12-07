Highlights Don Goodman warns Mark Robins against complacency despite his past success with Coventry City. Can't be too comfortable.

Goodman believes Robins deserves credit for his achievements with the team, including promotion to the Championship. Deserves support.

Coventry City's current league position is frustrating, but fans should be patient with Robins and give him time to turn things around. Trust in him.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes it would be madness for Mark Robins to come under pressure at Coventry City but has warned him against complacency.

It has been a very frustrating season for the Sky Blues so far, as they have struggled to find the consistency in their game that will have helped them climb the Championship table.

Coventry were one of the standout performers last season, as they started the season off poorly but got up to speed and went on an impressive run that saw them finish in the play-offs come May.

They edged past Middlesbrough over two legs but fell short at the final hurdle, as they were beaten by Luton Town on penalties.

So, heading into this season, there was probably more expectation placed on the shoulders of Robins and his side, but the significant departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have had a huge impact on the team.

Don Goodman: "You can't be that complacent"

Despite the slow start to the season and their struggles to find consistent form, Goodman believes Robins has credit in the bank but has pointed at Tony Mowbray’s sacking by Sunderland as a warning over getting complacent.

Goodman said: “I would have said no, but Tony Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland. You can't be that complacent.

“It would be madness (if he was under pressure). The man (Robins) deserves a statue outside of the stadium! He's brought them up from League Two, they've played games at Northampton and St. Andrew's, he's got them into the Championship, and they were a penalty kick away from the Premier League.

“It would be even crazier than Sunderland sacking Mowbray. He (Robins) has a lot of credit in the bank, and I can't imagine, and I hope I'm right, that his job is under any sort of pressure.

“I think Robins and Coventry will start taking chances and start climbing up the table.”

Coventry City league position

As mentioned, it has been a very frustrating season for the Sky Blues so far, as they have struggled to get going, winning just five of their 19 league games.

Robins’ men have still been hard to beat, as they have only lost seven games as well as drawing seven, conceding one goal fewer than they have scored.

They head into their 20th league game sitting in 17th place in the Championship table with 22 points, six points above the relegation zone, and eight adrift of the play-offs.

Coventry are next in action on Friday night, as they welcome Birmingham City in what is expected to be an entertaining clash.

Related Mark Robins gives Callum O'Hare verdict after Coventry City return Mark Robins welcomed a key player back to the Coventry City starting lineup for the defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday

Coventry City must be patient with Mark Robins

Obviously, results haven’t been good for Coventry this season, and it is only normal for fans to be getting restless.

However, they must remember where they have been and where they come from. Robins has been a large part of their recent success, and he was one kick away from taking them to the Premier League. So, while it hasn’t been great, the Sky Blues must be patient with Robins and let him continue his work.

They still have a lead over the relegation zone, and even though eight points adrift of the play-offs seems like a lot, that can easily change in a game or two. So, while it may not be great now, Robins is the right man to turn this form around, and given what he has done for the club, he deserves the time.