“It would be no surprise to see Rangers or Stoke return” – Lyndon Dykes’ QPR situation as summer transfer window looms: The verdict

QPR’s Lyndon Dykes was a wanted man in the January transfer window.

Transfer advances from Millwall, Stoke, Burnley and SPFL side Rangers were all rebuffed by the R’s in the winter window and there is every chance interest could resurface in the summer.

The 27-year-old Scotland striker has scored six goals for QPR in the Championship this term but has had a tough time of it of late, having been admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

Dykes is now thankfully back in QPR training and will be hoping to kick on and impress new boss Gareth Ainsworth, whilst also potentially looking to please any potential suitors who may return in the summer.

So with this in mind, we’re asking – If QPR don’t achieve play-offs this season, could you see interest re-emerging in Lyndon Dykes this summer?

We discuss…

Toby Wilding

It would not be a huge surprise if this does happen should QPR miss out on the play-offs.

Strikers are always in high demand given their importance in putting the ball in the back of the net, and Dykes has shown he is a rather effective operator when it comes to doing that.

It is also worth noting that he entering the final year of his contract at Loftus Road in the summer, which could put pressure on QPR to sell and avoid losing him for free 12 months down the line, if an offer does come in once this summer’s market opens.

As a result, it does seem as though Dykes could be both an appealing and affordable target for a number of clubs in the not too distant future, meaning it would seem to make sense for them to paying close attention to how things play out for QPR in the Championship table, between now and the end of the season.

Alfie Burns

There’s always the risk of a Premier League side swooping on the EFL’s leading lights whilst they aren’t challenging at the sharp end of the table.

Dykes and QPR really are no different.

The 27-year-old’s goalscoring record in the Championship is respectable, too, with 26 across two-and-a-half years and nine assists thrown into match. Personally, I’d want a bit more prolificness from a signing likely to command a decent fee.

That being said, Dykes is probably still a very affordable option with his contract running down and, at 27, he’s got time on his side to hit his peak years.

QPR will be aware of that and money will talk. Whether there’s concrete enough interest, though, I’m not so sure.

Sam Rourke

It would certainly be no surprise regardless of where QPR finish in the league this season.

Dykes is a competent Championship striker albeit hasn’t had the most fruitful of seasons this term, but he’s showcased he can score on a relatively consistent basis if the system he’s playing in does suit him.

It would be no surprise to see Rangers or Stoke return in the summer for me – the Potters need a focal point up-front and Dykes would offer an alternative dimension to their attack.

Whilst Rangers will be looking to add firepower and Mick Beale of course knows Dykes well so I can see interest being revitalised – he shone at former club Livingstone so would be no stranger to the division.

The financials will dictate what QPR do this summer and if a healthy offer did come in, they may well take it.

Though, it’s still early days in Ainsworth’s tenure so we’re yet to get a proper grasp as to how Dykes will be utilised under him.