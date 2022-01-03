‘It would be no surprise to see a change’ – Patience running out at Sheffield Wednesday? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to a second consecutive defeat yesterday as they were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town.

A 5-0 hammering at the hands of Sunderland was one thing but the lack of fight shown against the Shrews was a serious concern and will lead to questions being asked about Darren Moore’s future.

With the Owls now six points back from the play-offs in League One, we’ve asked our FLW writers if they fear for Moore’s job at Sheffield Wednesday amid poor recent form?

Here’s what they had to say…

Josh Cole

You do have to fear for Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday as he was expected to lead the club to a great deal of success this season.

Unfortunately for the Owls, a tendency to draw games has hindered their progress at this level as they are currently 12 points adrift of Sunderland who occupy second-place in this division.

If Wednesday are unable to deliver a response to their recent defeats to the Black Cats and Shrewsbury Town in their upcoming fixtures, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club’s hierarchy opt to call time on Moore’s stint at Hillsborough.

However, before making this call, the Owls will need to line up a sufficient replacement for Moore as they could struggle in his absence if they get their recruitment wrong.

Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 21 Saido Berahino? West Brom Zulte Waregem Anderlecht Charleroi

Chris Gallagher

Yes, you have to.

He was backed significantly in the market, with Wednesday having a squad that is very good for this level. And, the reality is that they’re underachieving right now both in terms of performances and results. There are concerns about the formation and he isn’t getting key players playing to their maximum level, which is a worry.

Of course, they’re still in the mix for the play-offs, so it’s not like the Owls have had a disastrous season, but there’s no denying they need to do better. Plus, the January window is critical because the owner may not want to back Moore with new signings if he doesn’t trust him fully.

I think the former West Brom boss is safe for now but he will be aware that if results don’t improve in the coming weeks then a dismissal is inevitable.

Wednesday need to get back to the Championship ASAP and it’s not looking likely right now.

Billy Mulley

Given the ambitious nature of the club, Darren Moore will not have felt fully secure at any point this season.

It would be no surprise to see a change of management at Hillsborough, but if they were to make a decision, you would think it would come quite early in the window.

This would give whoever the replacement might be, a good opportunity to recruit in January and build a team they can get the most out of.

Moore is a good coach who has seen success in glimpses this season, however, consistency, like many other League One clubs this year, has been a key issue.

It is also important to consider that Wednesday have recently been on a 12-game unbeaten streak, a run that included some promotion-chasing teams.

Their defeat to Sunderland was of course disappointing, but it is also important to consider that they had not played in three weeks.