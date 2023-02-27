“It would be no shock” – Zian Flemming situation cause for concern at Millwall? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are enjoying a great season in the Championship and, following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City, sit fifth in the table.

Gary Rowett’s key man is proving to be Zian Flemming, who scored his 11th goal of the season to decide that aforementioned game with Stoke.

Flemming, 24, was signed for a fee reported to be around £2m in the summer, arriving from Fortuna Sittard and agreeing a long-term contract.

One question lingering right now, amid Millwall’s success and Flemming’s goal record, is whether or not the attacking midfielder will attract Premier League interest in the summer.

Our writers discuss that here:

Billy Mulley

Zian Flemming has adapted to Championship level football very well and it would be no shock if he appeared on lists of other clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Of course, with the Lions battling away to secure a play-off spot, promotion to the Premier League remains an option, which would cut any chance of Flemming moving elsewhere.

However, if Millwall remain a Championship club and the Dutchman can continue to impress, then interest might surface.

If Flemming was to emerge on radars of other clubs, I think Millwall will be in total control of the situation and could demand a sizeable fee that would put other teams off.

Still just 24 and signing a long-term contract when he arrived last summer, Millwall will be confident that they would be able to deal with any interest that was to come about.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

He may do but I can’t see anything coming of it to be honest.

Flemming signed what Millwall call a ‘long term’ contract when joining the club last summer and that means it would take a significant fee to prise him away from The Den.

He has been good this season and well worth the fee Millwall paid in the summer, reported to be a club record fee

However, I don’t think clubs in the Championship would be willing to splash the cash on Flemming just yet and I believe that’s what it would take to get Millwall to sell this summer.

Alfie Burns

Millwall are having a great season and are punching above their weight in the Championship. Flemming is a big part of that, obviously, with his 11 goals.

Naturally, there will always be clubs further up the food chain taking an interest in such a player, who at 24-years-old, has potentially to grow into a top-flight player in England.

However, looking at Millwall’s position heading into the summer, it’s a strong one and they should be confident of retaining their man.

A long-term contract is helpful and, actually, Flemming’s output is probably going to work against him. 11 in 30 is a good record for an attacking midfielder, yet long periods come between some of those goals, like the nine games that separated his effort against Watford and Saturday’s winner at Stoke.

When he’s not scoring, he isn’t really assisting either, with only one credited assist in the Championship this season.

Clubs in the Premier League will want a more consistent output from a player who, rightly, Millwall will command a big fee for.