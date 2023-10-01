When it comes to owners in English football and being trigger-happy, perhaps the most notable when it comes to not giving managers much time at all is Watford's custodian Gino Pozzo.

The Hornets were bought by Pozzo and his father Giampaolo in 2012, but it wasn't long before sole running of the club was handed to Gino himself in 2014.

Since taking up the role as the one and only owner at Vicarage Road, 17 new permanent managers have been appointed - one of them on multiple occasions in the form of Quique Sanchez Flores - with individuals like Billy McKinlay only lasting a number of days.

And since the start of the 2020-21 season, there has been no fewer than EIGHT permanent head coaches of the Hertfordshire outfit, including three separate ones in 2022-23.

Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic both fell by the wayside and Chris Wilder did not do enough to earn himself a long-term deal, leaving the vacancy clear for Valerien Ismael to return to English football.

The Frenchman signed a three-year contract over a year after his departure from West Brom, and he had since managed Besiktas in Türkiye before becoming a free agent.

There were big changes over the summer at Vicarage Road, with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro both departing for pastures new, but a number of new faces came in to strengthen Ismael's squad ahead of and after the 2023-24 season began.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

After a 4-0 drubbing of Queens Park Rangers though on the opening day of the season, perhaps some false hope was given to Hornets fans in regards to what may happen this season.

How has Valerien Ismael done with Watford so far?

Watford went another four Championship matches without success until they defeated Birmingham City 2-0 in September - only after the Blues went down to 10 men late in the game and two stoppage time efforts got Ismael's side over the line.

They then drew with West Brom at home before going to Elland Road, where they were comprehensively defeated by Leeds United, and sloppy defending again cost them points this past weekend as Middlesbrough made the long trip from Teesside and won 3-2.

After nine matches, Watford sit in 20th position in the Championship, which is obviously a worrying sign - this time last season they were in 10th spot and just over a week later, Rob Edwards was sacked.

Will Gino Pozzo sack Valerien Ismael as Watford head coach?

Their two fixtures before the international break are particularly tough as they have to travel to both Sunderland and Cardiff City, and both of those sides are in very good form in recent weeks and could pose a lot of difficulties for Ismael's side.

Theoretically, this time next week Watford could be in the bottom three, with Middlesbrough and QPR only a point behind and Rotherham four adrift, and you have to wonder if the 'sack' word is going through Pozzo's head once more.

It would be no shock if it was due to the results so far, but in the early stages of the season, Watford are just three points from the top half at the current state of play, so things could be easily turned around.

There were reports a couple of weeks back as well that the hierarchy were in talks about extending Ismael's contract, even though he signed a deal until 2026, which would have been an interesting twist, but football is a fickle business and results since then have been pretty poor.

No points from Watford's next two games and no doubt the thought of Ismael losing his job will come into Pozzo's mind, so when next week comes to a close, don't be shocked if Watford are without a manager yet again in a case of déjà vu from 12 months prior.