“It would be ludicrous” – Should Norwich City part company with Dean Smith? The verdict

Norwich City were confined to a fourth league defeat in six games yesterday evening, as Burnley ran out as 1-0 winners at Turf Moor.

The Canaries, who have returned two points from a possible 18, have dropped outside of the play-off positions and have played one more game than most.

Whilst October has been a difficult month on paper and in reality, November does not look too much easier, with matches against QPR, Swans City and Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough to come

According to a report from The Sun, Norwich are considering Russell Martin as an option for if results do not improve at Carrow Road in the immediate future.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Norwich should part company with Dean Smith at this stage…

Billy Mulley

Smith is certainly entering dangerous territory, with his excellent start to the campaign perhaps helping him in keeping his job at present.

There have already been several dismissals within the Championship thus far and it remains to be seen if those decisions will pay off.

Of course, it has been a really tough run of fixtures for Norwich but in a division that is as close and competitive as it is, winless runs for a squad as talented as theirs should not be occurring.

I personally think that these next two home games against Stoke City and QPR will act as the biggest tests thus far, and if they are unable to break their winless run in these games, then the Norwich hierarchy could be pushed in making a significant decision.

Marcus Ally

Certainly not for me.

Even in the midst of a six-game winless run, performance levels have not dropped off enough to be considering Smith’s future.

The supporter base should not have unrealistic expectations of Smith because of what Daniel Farke achieved in the Championship, while having Emiliano Buendia as a key part of his attacking contingent.

When you take into account how dreadful they were in the Premier League last season, rallying the troops and achieving a top six finish would be a solid achievement for Smith this term.

It would be ludicrous to sack him now when they are only five points off of the automatic promotion places anyway.

There is no need for knee-jerk reactions due to their seventh position in the table, when in reality they are a lot closer to where they want to be than that placing suggests.

Adam Jones

It’s a difficult one because things aren’t improving at the moment and this hasn’t been their only poor period of the season, also suffering an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Considering they didn’t endure a major rebuild in the summer, they should be getting much better results and this is why Dean Smith is rightly coming under pressure.

However, they aren’t a million miles away from the top six at this stage with the club sitting just outside the play-offs and this is why it may be wise to give him until the World Cup to shine.

If they sack him now, it may take a while to bring in a successor and this would leave a caretaker in charge for the next few games, with the Canaries likely to be in limbo until a successor is appointed.

You feel he is one heavy defeat away from potentially getting the chop though.