‘It would be insanity’, ‘Start again’ – These Middlesbrough fans deliver verdict on stars’ future at the club

It’s an uncertain time for the Middlesbrough first team squad.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

However it’s widely expected that this date could be extended due to the severity of the situation.

But for some players the uncertainty spreads even further than the fixture uncertainty.

Seven first team players are out of contract this summer, meaning that they will be free to leave the club on June 30.

Those players are Ryan Shotton, Daniel Ayala, George Friend, Jonny Howson, Adam Clayton, Marvin Johnson and Rudy Gestede.

A variety of factors will be considered when decided whether to offer these players a new deal, including finances, where they fit in Jonathan Woodgate’s plans and of course, what the player himself wants to do.

Which out-of-contract Middlesbrough player would you want to keep this summer?

But of course supporters have an opinion as well.

We asked supporters in the ‘Middlesbrough Football Club’ supporters’ group on Facebook which players should be kept at the club and a number of fans gave us their thoughts.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

Steve Davis: Howson is the main one!

Paul Nicholas: Howson and Ayala

Greg Cattermole: Howson and Ayala are definites in my opinion. Don’t know which other players are out of contract apart from Gestede – to offer him a new contract would be insanity!

Dave Chapman: Howson and Ayala. Clayton too if he’s cheap enough as he always does a job.

Kallan Morrison: Howson and Ayala for definite.

Terry Carter: Howson and Ayala If they are willing to take a paycut. The rest are done.

Stephen Thomas: None, start again.

Jonny Palfreeman: At the moment none will be kept. All EFL clubs will be stripping right back to the bare bones.