Mark Schwarzer has claimed a play-off final between Middlesbrough and Sunderland would be his ideal match-up this season.

The Australian’s former club Boro have confirmed their place inside the top six with a couple of games to spare.

Michael Carrick’s side are still competing with Luton Town for the honour of third and fourth place, but have otherwise steered clear of the chasing pack going into the final two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Sunderland moved into the top six at the weekend with a big win over West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion?

The 50-year-old spent 11 years with Boro during their time in the Premier League in the late 1990’s and the 2000’s, making over 350 appearances for the club.

Schwarzer believes that a final between his former club and their local rivals Sunderland could lead to an amazing occasion.

The former goalkeeper also expressed his desire to see a rival to Newcastle United in the Premier League, claiming that the north of England needs more representation in the top flight.

“You know what would be great would be a Middlesbrough and Sunderland final,” said Schwarzer, via the GegenPod podcast.

“It would be insane.

“It would be an amazing atmosphere, because the rivalry between the two clubs is obviously huge and it would be great to see another team from the North East back into the Premier League again.

“Newcastle needs another rival as well.

“They are special to play in, it’s very unique - we’ve seen what’s happening with Newcastle now and the way that the clubs have gone and the atmosphere.

“Newcastle’s always had an amazing atmosphere, even when the times weren’t great for Newcastle the fans still put on a really good show.

“I always loved playing up there, as I loved playing at Sunderland funnily enough as they’re the biggest rivals, and the amount of abuse you receive, I really enjoyed playing there.

“I would love to see those fixtures back in the Premier League again.”

Will Sunderland earn a play-off place?

The Black Cats have found good form at the right time of the season, but face two huge games to secure a top six finish.

Tony Mowbray’s side are unbeaten in their last seven and will fancy their chances of continuing that form into their fixtures with Watford and Preston North End.

However, getting to the play-offs and actually competing well in them are two different things.

In that case, Boro currently have the advantage as their place is already secured, meaning they can take it easy in the final two games in order to prepare for the promotion shootout.