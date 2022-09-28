“It would be harsh to sack him” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reveals thoughts over future of Ben Garner

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ben Garner has only just arrived at Charlton Athletic but there could already be some pressure over his job and future in the role based on the early season performances of the club.

Garner was afforded time at Swindon and ended up taking the team into the League Two play-offs against the odds, where they were unlucky to lose in the semi-finals. His reward was this role in the third tier but it hasn’t gotten off on the best foot just yet for the new manager.

The Addicks have produced moments of brilliance but a lack of options upfront and some shaky defensive displays have led to the side falling to 16th in the division, which is not where they would want to be. Having had to settle for a midtable spot under previous manager Johnnie Jackson and Nigel Adkins, they would want to be right up near the promotion spots.

They have sealed impressive wins this year over big teams like Derby and Plymouth who, despite being top of the division, were humbled 5-1 by the Addicks. Since then though, the results have dried up and it has led to questions perhaps over whether Garner is still the right man to trust at the helm.

However, speaking to Charlton Athletic’s Football League World fan pundit Ben Fleming, he feels that sacking the manager already would be ‘harsh’ and also isn’t likely to happen due to the potential compensation package required to free the former Swindon boss from his current deal. Throw in the fact that he also puts some blame with the squad and it looks like, as far as the fans are concerned, their current boss shouldn’t be going anywhere.

Speaking about the manager then, he said:”No, I don’t think Ben Garner’s job will be at risk. I think given Sandgaard’s comments about wanting to break even and financial stability, it would probably be an expensive move to do to sack Garner so early in the season. I’m not quite sure how much the compensation package would be but it would obviously be a hefty amount.

“I think what we’ve seen is he has implemented his style to some success, obviously as he alluded to at the weekend, there have been problems in both boxes and certainly some of the defensive setups have been a bit concerning but I think he’s been hamstrung slightly with the team he’s ended up with. Ultimately, I’m not sure the failure falls entirely at his feet and I think it would be harsh to sack him.

“I think as opposed to what we had with Jackson and Adkins, I could see the football under Ben Garner going somewhere so I think to stick with him certainly for the foreseeable and to back him.”

The Verdict

Ben Garner has proven his mettle already in a very difficult job at Swindon, so deserves time to have a similar impact with Charlton.

With Swindon, he was basically thrown to the wolves and asked to survive. The manager had a very small squad, no money and very little to work with and yet somehow brought in his own kind of players, implemented his philosophies and dragged the team towards the very top end of the fourth tier against the odds.

Many probably expected Swindon to struggle but they did the complete opposite under his stewardship. Charlton are another team in limbo, although in a slightly better position than his old team, and if he can lead them towards the top end of the division, he will certainly endear himself to the club’s supporters.

He hasn’t been able to achieve that yet but it is early days and he has earned the chance to try and get his new team where they want to be in League One.