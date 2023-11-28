Highlights Ipswich Town have had a strong start to the season, sitting in second place in the Championship.

However, they have been conceding early goals in recent matches, which is a concern.

Kieran McKenna could consider bringing back Christian Walton as goalkeeper to help tighten up the defense.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich suffered a rare setback as they were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, bringing their 12-game unbeaten run to an end.

The Baggies took the lead in the fifth minute through Darnell Furlong, and they doubled their advantage shortly after the break when Grady Diangana slotted home after being set up by Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Albion should have had a third, but Matt Phillips somehow missed from a few yards out, and Dane Scarlett went close for the visitors when he fired wide late on, but the Tractor Boys fell to their first away defeat since January.

Kieran McKenna's side remain second in the table, three points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

Ipswich are the top scorers in the Championship with 36 goals, but they have looked vulnerable defensively in recent weeks, conceding two goals in each of their last five games, and they have conceded early against Plymouth Argyle, Fulham, Birmingham City, Rotherham United, Swansea City and West Brom.

Ipswich were known for their defensive solidity in League One, and McKenna insists his side are not "obsessing" over the recent trend of falling behind early.

"Of course it's something we analysed and spoke about with the group over the break," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"For me it's more about how we defended the set play. You're away from home. No matter how you start a game like this they're probably going to get a set play in first 10 minutes and you have to defend it better than what we did.

"Whether that corner had come in the first minute, fifth minute or 25th minute we had to defend it better than that. On the flip side, from our first corner, we created a pretty good chance for Jack (Taylor) that we didn't take.

"We're aware of it, but we're not obsessing over it. I've been here for two years and this hasn't been an issue for us until quite recently.

"I actually thought we started with a good energy tonight, I liked the feel of us in the first couple of minutes, but the first corner we had to defend we didn't defend. We'll reflect on that."

While McKenna is right to be relaxed, there is no doubt it is an issue that needs addressing, and the Northern Irishman could decide to bring back Christian Walton in goal to tighten his side up at the back.

Should Kieran McKenna bring Christian Walton back into the Ipswich Town team?

Walton was Ipswich's number one goalkeeper last season as they won promotion from League One, but he missed the start of the campaign with a foot injury.

The 28-year-old returned to the bench in October, and he made his comeback against Fulham in the EFL Cup earlier this month, but McKenna has stuck with Hladky in the league.

Hladky has impressed this season, keeping six clean sheets in 18 appearances, and he was nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award in October.

However, with the Tractor Boys conceding 10 goals in their last five games, McKenna could consider giving Walton a chance.

Walton kept an incredible 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions last season, and his performances did not go unnoticed, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that he was attracting interest from Premier League side Luton Town this summer.

It would be harsh to drop Hladky as he has not been directly to blame for any of the goals conceded of late, but Walton is an outstanding goalkeeper, and he could help to organise a struggling defence.

The incumbent doesn't deserve to lose his place but sometimes a change in personnel is what's needed.

Given Ipswich's excellent defensive record under McKenna, it is unlikely that the issue of conceding early goals will continue, but Walton could be the solution to the recent problems.