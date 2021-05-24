‘It would be harsh’ – AFC Bournemouth’s stance on Woodgate becomes clearer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

AFC Bournemouth are set to replace Jonathan Woodgate after failing to win promotion this season, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries’ hopes of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League came to an end on Saturday, with Brentford defeating them 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

They now look set to move on from Woodgate, and replace the 41-year-old heading into next season.

Woodgate was appointed as Head Coach on a deal until the end of the season in February, and won the Manager of the Month award for April after winning six out of seven games.

He’s since won 13 out of 23 games in charge, but looks set to be replaced. Here, we discuss whether or not this is the right decision…

Jacob Potter

This doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

Woodgate has done a steady job whilst with AFC Bournemouth, and did well to get them into the play-offs this season, but he’s ultimately fallen short in their bid for promotion.

You can’t point the finger too much at Woodgate for that defeat to Brentford over two legs, as Chris Mepham’s dismissal changed the game in the Bees’ favour.

But I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure that Woodgate was the right manager to take charge of the club when he was appointed as Jason Tindall’s replacement, as he hadn’t exactly shown that he can take a team into the Premier League so early into his managerial career.

It’ll be interesting to see which manager Bournemouth have got lined up to replace him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chris Thorpe

I was very shocked when he got the job in the first place as I couldn’t look past his various shortfalls at Middlesbrough.

There’s no doubting that he has done an okay job for the Cherries since taking charge, but is that because of the quality squad that he has at his disposal?

Ultimately they have failed in their objective to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite being in the driving seat for much of the semi final against Brentford and Woodgate has to shoulder a lot of the blame for that.

He is still a young coach that is learning his trade at a high level and I think his lack of experience has been underlined in key moments.

It would be harsh to get rid of him but I can understand why if the club feels that they can appoint someone with more experience of managing in the division.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

I’m not convinced Woodgate was ever the right coach to turn to and there was a naivety in the way they lost to Brentford in the play-offs.

It’s a massive summer for the Cherries and it’s time for them to bring in a coach capable of rebuilding and taking them back to the Premier League.

Appointing Woodgate permanently would be a massive risk and a wasted opportunity.

Bournemouth have a chance to go out and get a quality coach while their stock is still high and their squad is still full of talent.

They shouldn’t waste that!