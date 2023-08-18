Highlights Dion Charles' outstanding performance in the 2021/22 season helped Bolton avoid relegation and reach the playoffs.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dion Charles has never fared at Championship level for any club before - but Bolton fans will be hoping that he can propel them to the second-tier before interest from other clubs takes him away from Greater Manchester.

Charles' goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season dragged Bolton away from any relegation fears, and an outstanding campaign last time out saw the Trotters reach the play-offs, only to be downed by a strong Barnsley outfit.

However, with the likes of Watford and Stoke being linked with his services, Bolton chiefs have a huge decision to make in terms of risking a sale in order to improve the squad elsewhere, or keeping Charles on and risking losing promotion. With a bid supposedly being readied by the Championship duo, Ian Evatt has a huge task on his hands - though Football League World's fan pundit believes that the Whites would be best off rejecting a bid for his services.

What has been said about Dion Charles?

Speaking to Football League World, FLW's Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jaques said: “The Dion Charles move is much more simple for me (than George Thomason's failed move to Bristol City). We absolutely shouldn’t consider a sale. I think 99 per cent of Bolton fans would be in agreement with me on that one.

“It would be catastrophic for us. Everybody knows at all levels across the English footballing pyramid how important a goalscoring striker is - Dion Charles is that, and so much more.

“He just epitomises what an Ian Evatt football player is. The way he presses out of possession, works so hard - he’s one of the hardest working forwards we’ve had in my time.

“I don’t think we’ve got the quality up top without Charles to get automatic promotion. I think if we keep hold of him, then we could achieve that automatic promotion. I don’t think we’d be able to replace him and I’d put a silly price tag on him.

“I’m talking upwards of £5million before you’d even consider selling him.”

How has Dion Charles fared at Bolton Wanderers?

Charles, who was born in Preston, came through Blackpool’s academy ranks - though he never featured for the Tangerines before joining local side AFC Fylde in 2014 after being released.

He faced a relative career of non-league travelling, jumping from National League North teams Halifax and Southport - before Accrington Stanley took a punt on him in the third-tier under John Coleman.

19 goals in just 42 league games in the 2020-21 season brought about a move to Bolton - and a strong start including last season’s 16 goals has given him an outstanding role in Evatt’s side, resulting in Northern Ireland caps.

And, with two years left on his contract, Charles would be hard pressed to move away given that he is worshipped by fans at the University of Bolton Stadium.