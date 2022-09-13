“It would be boring to say Sheffield United” – QPR fan pundit name-checks Blades and Burnley in Championship debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have seen plenty of change at Loftus Road over summer due to the arrival of Michael Beale as the club’s new manager.

Rangers sit in a respectable ninth position in the league although their form so far has been somewhat inconsistent with three wins and three losses from their opening eight games.

At the end of August they were on a three game unbeaten run before losing against Swansea City at the start of the month.

However, as they prepare to face local rivals Millwall tonight, they will be hoping for a result which could further boost their position in the top half of the table as they aim for the top six this season.

Whilst QPR still have some work to do themselves, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir who he thinks is the best side in the league so far based on what he’s seen: “From what we’ve seen so far this season, I think it would be boring to say Sheffield United have been the best side in the league just because they’re top in this early stage of the campaign. But, I do believe from actually watching a couple of their games so far, Burnley look fairly impressive under Kompany which of course is his first season managing in England.

“But I feel as if they’re progressing nicely. Eight games in and obviously they’ve drawn half of those, but they’ve won three of them and you know they’re second top goal scorers in the Championship so far and they’re up there in terms of stats when it comes to shots per game and obviously nowadays watching Burnley, they’ve got a lot of the ball, they’ve got high possession and that’s something new when watching them under Kompany and they’ve been really impressive.

“I think the football they’ve played has looked good with players such as Josh Cullen in the middle, fairly decent attacking options, I think the loan signing of Nathan Tella from Southampton has been a really good bit of business, he’s chipped in with a few goals so far and then obviously Jay Rodriguez has come back into the fold and he has started to score a few as well. So if they keep him fit he’ll be scoring plenty more for them and you’d imagine they’d go on to have a good season really if they go on steadily progressing under Kompany.

“So for me they’re definitely a team to look out for and I feel that the way they’re going, they would be finishing in the top six at least I think, for sure.”

The Verdict:

Whilst it is Sheffield United who occupy top spot in the league so far this season, Burnley who are currently in fifth definitely could be ones to watch this season.

Burnley underwent a big transformation this summer as Kompany arrived at the club as the new manager and set about rebuilding the team to reflect the way he wants to play this season.

Naturally, with so many new faces in the door, it perhaps took the Clarets a bit of time to find their feet with the team needing to gel first.

However, they are now unbeaten in five with two of those results being wins. Therefore, if they can convert some of their draws into wins, there’s no reason why they won’t be a team at the top this season.