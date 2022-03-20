“It would be asking a lot of him” – Leeds United eyeing up Swansea player for potential transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has attracted the attentions of Premier League side Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

The 23-year-old is being eyed up as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who has been linked with a big-money switch to Aston Villa.

Downes has featured 31 times in the Championship for the Swans so far this season after joining last summer from Ipswich Town for £1.5 million, with his 94.5 per cent pass completion rate and 4.63 interceptions per game standing out.

Would Downes be a good addition to Jesse Marsch’s squad if Phillips did depart though? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Chris Gallagher

I’m not sure he’s anywhere near that level but he would be a good addition.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult for Leeds to replace Phillips and they are unlikely to attract a player of that quality to ensure it’s a like-for-like replacement. But, they’d obviously need a new midfielder and Downes could do well.

He has shown under Russell Martin that he is a technically gifted midfielder, whilst his off the ball work means that he would fit into the way that Leeds play.

With Swansea preparing for another season outside the Premier League, the chance to move to the top-flight is going to appeal to the player and he could do a job for those in the bottom half.

At 23, you could argue his development would be best served by another year playing regularly in the Championship as you would expect him to get a move at some point in his career the way he’s improving.

Carla Devine

Flynn Downes would be a good signing for Leeds.

The 23-year-old has shown he has heaps of ability and has performed consistently this season in 31 league appearances for Swansea. In that time, Downes has also got one goal and one assist to his name too.

He looks like he could definitely step into Phillips’ shoes at Leeds but with his future at Elland Road, it looks to be a signing that could depend on what he does first.

That being said when looking at possible like-for-like replacements for Phillips, this seems to be one of the best options Leeds could be looking at right now.

There is little doubt that we will see Downes in the Premier League within the next couple of seasons and still at a young age, if Leeds could snap him up now they could help him further develop his game with them.

Declan Harte

Downes has emerged as a very important player for Swansea City this season.

He has a strong presence in midfield for a side that likes to dominate the ball, which has been impressive to see for such a young player.

Downes has made the step up from League One quite well, but to move into the Premier League so soon would be quite a challenge.

Phillips will be leaving behind big boots to fill if he does depart Leeds United this summer.

It would be a good addition to the Leeds squad, but it would be asking a lot of him to be an immediate replacement for Phillips in the team.