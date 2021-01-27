‘It would be an outstanding addition’ – Derby County plot move for Premier League player: The verdict

Alfie Burns

Sharp would be an excellent signing for Derby.

We know he scores goals at this level and, bringing him into a squad that’s not particularly prolific, it could be a stroke of genius getting him on board.

For my money, he’s still got something to offer Sheffield United as they look to pull off an unlikely bid for survival in the Premier League. However, you can also maybe understand why a move could materialise this month.

If Sharp is heading back into the Championship, Derby would do well to get their hands on him.

He ticks a lot of boxes.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Derby if they were able to make it happen.

The Rams have found themselves lacking a goalscorer this season, and finding one in the final days of the window could be crucial to their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.

Given Sharp’s record at Football League level, he is certainly someone who you do feel could play that role well for Derby, with his goals having been key to Sheffield United’s promotion a couple of seasons ago.

Considering he is now at the latter stages of his career, I’m not sure he would be a regular starter for Derby – he hasn’t been for Sheffield United for the past couple of year – but he has shown he can make an impact from the bench on plenty of occasions, meaning this could still be worth looking into for Derby.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Sharp is a Sheffield man and a lifelong Blades supporter, he’s generally struggled for goals and regular opportunities since Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League, so I think this would be a very good final move before he retires.

Sharp has made just two league starts this season, but with United looking incredibly likely to be playing in the Championship themselves next season, would the striker want to play against the Blades?

Whilst it would be a terrific signing for Derby, who’re in desperate need of a proven goalscorer themselves, I think Sharp will hold out and reassess his options at the end of the season.

But if Derby somehow manage to get him, it would be an outstanding addition.