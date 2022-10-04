“It would be an interesting project” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues verdict on 39-year-old managerial candidate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Recently sacked Watford head coach Rob Edwards is a ‘strong contender’ to take over as Middlesbrough‘s new boss, The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported.

The 39-year-old’s stint at Vicarage Road lasted just 10 league matches, with Hornets owner Gino Pozzo deciding to part company with Edwards after an indifferent start to the 2022-23 Championship season after winning just three times.

Edwards, who won the League Two title at Forest Green Rovers manager last season, may not be out of work for too long however as he could be in-line to fill the new vacancy at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder was sacked by the Teessiders on Monday morning with Boro languishing in 22nd position, a far cry from the promotion push they were expected to have in the early stages of the campaign.

Steve Gibson eventually made the decision to part company with Wilder, and in the eyes of FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, Edwards would be an interesting but also potentially the ideal replacement for the sacked ex-manager.

“I would be intrigued by Rob Edwards at Middlesbrough,” Dana said.

“I think he was quite harshly done by at Watford and by all accounts he wasn’t backed appropriately in the summer, which is somewhat ironic because I think you could probably say the same thing about Chris Wilder.

“But it is very important that Boro don’t lurch from one style to another as we have been guilty of doing that in the recent past, and what that breeds is many many squad overhauls.

“We simply cannot do that again, it is unsustainable and we are not going to gain success in the short-term, mid-term or long-term if we keep chopping and changing from long ball to more intricate passing, possession, fluid styles.

“So, I think Edwards has similarities but he has differences that can be grown and developed and is crucially a manager with potential as well.

“One of the shortcomings of Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough was that he is a manager that will probably demand more than what Boro are willing to give him – he’s a manager that wants short to mid-term success and Boro want that long-term vision.

“It didn’t marry up in the end but I think with Rob Edwards it would be an interesting project which is what I think we need.”

The Verdict

Edwards’ time at Watford was over before it pretty much began as he was not given the time to implement his true style on the unbalanced squad at Vicarage Road.

It doesn’t mean that he should lower his sights though just because his time there ended abruptly, and looking at it from all angles, the Boro job would probably be one that works.

The Teessiders only really have the players to play a 3-5-2 formation, and that is Edwards’ favoured system and one he never really goes away from using, so that’s a plus point.

And there is the potential there for Edwards to grow as a manager and coach – he has a good pedigree from working with Wolves and England in the past, and he’s already won a league title in England, which shows he definitely has something about him.