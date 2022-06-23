“It would be an excellent signing” – Sheffield United interested in transfer deal for 20-goal star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are interested in making a move for MK Dons forward Scott Twine, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 22-year old scored 20 goals and earned 13 assists for the League One club last season.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if he is ready to make the step up to the Championship with the Blades…

Marcus Ally

I cannot see the Blades stumping up the kind of money it will take to prize Scott Twine away from Milton Keynes Dons, but it would be an excellent signing if they do.

Looking at the way that Morgan Gibbs-White thrived under Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane, Twine could potentially step into a similar role behind a central striker or front two, and showcase his incredible long range shooting ability in the Championship.

At 22, this summer does seem like the right time for Twine to make the step up to the second tier and it appears that a promotion-pushing side like the Blades will be his destination, but the competition could be too fierce for his signature.

With the attacking injuries that the Blades had to deal with at the back end of the campaign, reinforcements are needed and Twine would be an eye-catching place to start.

George Dagless

I think whoever gets Twine this summer will be really pleased with their business.

The MK Dons man is a really good player and is clearly one of the brighter talents in the EFL so I think the lack of promotion his team had last season has pretty much sealed the deal he’ll be leaving this summer.

He needs to be in the Championship at least next season to keep improving and building and I think a club with the stature and expectation of Sheffield United could be really good for him.

He’d relish the challenge and under Paul Heckingbottom I see him doing really well at Bramall Lane.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a really good bit of business by the Blades if they are able to seal a deal for Twine this summer.

Although it may take the 22-year-old some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to make his bow at this level, he could potentially cause havoc for opposition defences next season.

Directly involved in 33 goals for MK Dons last season, Twine is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career at the moment and thus it is hardly a surprise that he is being linked with Championship sides.

By learning from the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane next season, the attacking midfielder could potentially become a key player for the Blades who will be aiming to launch a push for automatic promotion.