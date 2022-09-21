“It would be an absolute travesty” – Rotherham fan pundit reacts to big news involving Paul Warne and Derby County

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Things are developing quickly this evening with regards to Paul Warne’s position at Rotherham United.

Earlier today, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook reported that there were suggestions that the Millers boss could be departing the club amid links with Huddersfield Town.

Then, further developments followed this evening, with The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath suggesting that Warne could, in fact, be a contender for the Derby County job if there was a change at the Pride Park.

It then emerged, via John Percy of the Telegraph, that interim boss Liam Rosenior is set to take a step back from his managerial duties, with Warne the number one choice to replace him as permanent boss.

With all of the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre for his immediate reaction linking the 49-year-old with a move to the League One club.

“Well he’s come out and said Huddersfield haven’t been in contact with him and that was the big news and then Derby are suddenly attached to him.” Tom explained to FLW.

“I don’t know – I don’t believe it just yet but we’ll have to see.

“If he does go it would potentially be the worst thing to happen to the club in ten years or something simply because of how well he’s done at the club, and who he’s brought in – not just him but his coaching staff as well.

“If he does leave it would be an absolute travesty so let’s just hope it’s a bit of fake news and doesn’t come to fruition.”

The Verdict

You can certainly see why our fan pundit would hope there’s nothing in it.

Paul Warne departing would be a huge blow for Rotherham United, and even more of a kick in the teeth considering how well he has the Millers competing this season.

The club look like having their best shot at survival for some time now, sitting eighth in the table, and losing him, as our fan pundit put it, would be a travesty.

Until things become official it is hard to think about possible replacements for Warne, but in their potential search to replace him, the club will surely face a very, very difficult task.