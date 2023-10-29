Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured their first win in the Championship this season, defeating Rotherham United 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Goals from Michael Smith in the first half gave Wednesday a comfortable lead, while Rotherham struggled to keep up.

The victory has boosted the confidence of both the team and new manager Danny Rohl, who is focused on staying in the league and creating a winning mindset.

After fourteen attempts, Sheffield Wednesday have finally emerged victorious upon their return to the Championship after defeating South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 2-0 at Hillsborough.

In Danny Rohl's first home game in charge, Wednesday flew out of the traps and thanks to two first half goals from Millers old boy Michael Smith.

It was also the first time which Wednesday have found the net since Anthony Musaba's 38th minute goal in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough back on September 19th, in what could prove to be a pivotal turning point following the worst start to a Championship season by any club since the Football League rebranded back in 2004.

How did Sheffield Wednesday perform against Rotherham United?

The first goal came after 11 minutes, with Smith tapping home the rebound after Viktor Johansson saved Musaba's initial effort.

This strike gave Wednesday a lease of life which no fan inside Hillsborough had seen since the dramatic play-off semi-final victory over Peterborough United five months ago, and Rotherham, who came into this game after a much needed victory against Coventry City, were unable to cope with the home side.

Smith then doubled his tally for the afternoon on 36 minutes, slotting past Johansson and giving the Owls breathing space which the visitors looked unlikely to trouble.

The closest Rotherham came was via a Seb Revan effort which was sent well over Cameron Dawson's net. Whilst Wednesday themselves rarely got out of second gear in the second half, the three points was all that mattered come the end of the game, much to the relief of everybody of a blue and white persuasion.

Danny Rohl outlines plans after first maximum

The new Wednesday boss would have seen a handful of positives from his first two games in charge despite those ending in away defeats to Watford and Plymouth, but this result will have given both he and his players a newfound confidence to prove the thousands of Wednesdayites and outsiders who had already resigned themselves to the fact Wednesday were already heading for the relegation trap door.

“The short-term goal is to stay in the league and we need a lot of points. It would be amazing to create something special because the potential here is huge.” Rohl said via the Yorkshire Post.

“We have trained hard in the last 10 days and now we've seen the direction of how we want to play.

"We scored two goals and got a clean sheet and a great performance with high-intensity performance against a difficult opponent.

"Now it's about creating a winning mindset and we have to do everything with a smile because we have to enjoy playing football,” He explained.

"We have a weapon..." - Wednesday boss on Musaba performance

Whilst Smith will recieve the accolades with a brace, a lot of Wednesday's good moments came through the energy and directness of Anthony Musaba, who joined from AS Monaco in the summer.

Rohl was full of praise regarding the 22-year-old's performance.

"We have a weapon up front. With his pace he can attack the gaps and this is what we need from our players so we can always play on the front foot and create chances."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Now a first win of the season has been recorded, it is imperative that Wednesday back that up with a string of positive results as they look to narrow the gap on Huddersfield Town who occupy the final space above the relegation zone.

Next up for the Owls is an away trip to Bristol City, who have parted company with ex-Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson.