Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's slow start to the season and lack of goals have raised concerns among fans about a potential relegation battle.

While free agents like Andre Gray and Junior Hoilett could make a difference, the risks and uncertainties of signing players outside the transfer window are worth considering.

The draw against Leeds and defensive solidity offer a glimmer of hope for Sheffield Wednesday, but they need to build on that and perform well in upcoming matches, starting with Ipswich Town.

Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday need to be careful with any new signings they make, after they were urged to look for free agents.

Sheffield Wednesday endure difficult start

It has been a hectic summer for the Owls, with Darren Moore leaving the club despite guiding the team back to the Championship.

Xisco Munoz was the surprise choice as his replacement, but the former Watford boss has not enjoyed the fast start he would’ve wanted, with Wednesday picking up just one point from their first five games - even if it was a hard-fought draw at Leeds last time out.

Nevertheless, the early signs have left Wednesday fans concerned that they will be in a relegation battle this season, and the summer transfer business didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

That prompted Clinton Morrison to urge Wednesday to look at the free agent market to help the squad, as he named Andre Gray and Junior Hoilett as players who could make a difference.

Whilst Gray has made the move to Saudi Arabia since, it proves there are experienced players out there.

Yet, Palmer explained to FLW that he wouldn’t be in a rush to sign anyone given the concerns that come with fitness at this stage of the season, although he would be open to assessing players close up.

“Sheffield Wednesday picked up a solid point at Leeds United and gave a good account of themselves. However, they still sit joint-bottom of the league, with one point from a possible 15.

“There is no doubting the calibre of these two players at this level. The season has started and both of these players were without a club. It would be a worry for me signing these players given their age, and the juncture of where we are in the season.

“But, there’s nothing wrong with getting them in the building, having a look at them, and seeing where they’re at.”

Do Sheffield Wednesday need to make new signings?

There’s no doubt that the Yorkshire side could have done with a few more players in the summer window, even if it wasn’t going to be easy given their financial situation.

They are particularly lacking in the final third, and a new forward would have helped an Owls side that have scored four in five games so far.

But, as Palmer outlines, there are major risks that come with signing players outside the transfer window, as they will take time to get up to speed, and you obviously are looking at a small pool of options.

Ultimately, if they can get players in to train with the team, you then have to trust Munoz and the recruitment team to make the right call, and it will be interesting to see if anything does happen.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Even though it’s been a tough start, the battling display at Leeds, and defensive solidity, does offer hope moving forward.

It was big for Munoz to get his first point on the board, and they need to build on that moving forward.

Wednesday are back in action next weekend when they welcome Ipswich Town to Hillsborough in what will be a big test for the side.