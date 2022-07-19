“It would be a very smart pick-up” – Preston North End set to compete for Newcastle United forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are one of five Championship clubs looking to compete for the signing of Dwight Gayle.

According to Football Insider, the Newcastle United forward has caught the interest of the Lilywhites, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Reading and Millwall.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 31-year-old would be a good addition to Ryan Lowe’s squad…

Adam Jones

This would be a superb signing for the Lilywhites if they were able to pull it off.

They should have other irons in the fire because this isn’t a deal that’s certain to come off considering the competition they face – but they need a goal machine alongside Emil Riis to provide them with enough attacking firepower to get into the top six.

Replacing Cameron Archer will be difficult – but someone like Gayle who has a proven goal scoring track record in the second tier would help to fill the void the former Aston Villa man has left.

He could also be useful for Riis because there’s a chance he could suffer a loss in form after enduring a poor first season at Deepdale before his resurgence in 2021/22.

Having an experienced head to support him can only be a good thing for him, another reason why this addition would be ideal.

Marcus Ally

North End have made some smart moves in the transfer market this summer already, but in spite of that there are still some glaring holes in the side.

One of those holes is at the top of the pitch, with only Emil Riis jumping off of the squad list as a player who can take on a portion of the goalscoring burden.

With two years left on his deal in the North East, it seems unlikely that Gayle will be affordable on a permanent deal, but a loan move to Preston, after having limited opportunities in recent seasons, seems more appropriate than joining a club with realistic promotion ambitions.

It would be a very smart pick-up given the weight of goals behind him in the second tier, but motivation could be an issue at this stage of his career.

Declan Harte

Gayle to Preston would be an exciting addition and would give Lowe’s side that added firepower up front that they need.

While it hasn’t worked out in the Premier League for the forward, he has shown on multiple occasions that he can be a top Championship player.

Emil Riis scored 16 league goals for the team last season, which was more than double the next most prolific player in the side.

Having another source of goals will be crucial, with Gayle having bagged 20+ goals in two separate seasons.

While he may not quite be at his best anymore, he could still offer Preston quite a lot as they look to bridge the gap to the top six.