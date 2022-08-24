“It would be a very positive move” – Reading FC fan pundit offers verdict on potential Chelsea player transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Reading FC fan pundit Johnny Hunt believes a potential return of Baba Rahman to the club would be a big boost to the squad.

The Chelsea player spent the previous campaign on loan with the Royals, becoming a popular figure among supporters despite the team’s poor defensive record.

Reading are reportedly one of two offers on the table for a permanent switch to the Championship this summer.

The full back is still a Chelsea squad member so any potential move will likely involve a massive pay cut to complete the deal.

But this Reading fan believes that he would be a good fit in Paul Ince’s side should he arrive.

That he was part of the squad last year will also help ease his transition back into the team, which another new signing in that position could struggle with.

“Baba Rahman has been linked, he’s liked by Reading fans even though he was part of a very poor defence last year,” Hunt told Football League World.

“But, the way we’re setting up, with him possibly as a wing back maybe which I think would suit him better as an attacking defender, rather than just a straightforward left-back.

“That system didn’t seem to work too well last year.

“He obviously knows Ince from playing under him, he’s well liked by the fans and his teammates.

“He knows what he’s letting himself in for.

“It would be a very positive move. I think depending on, again, Puscas going to an Italian club if maybe frees up money or a loan or whatever it is.

“But definitely happy with him being on board the club.”

Reading have had a positive start to the season, winning three of their opening five league fixtures to take an early position near the top of the table.

It has been a difficult period for the club due to financial concerns, but Ince’s side currently sit 3rd in the Championship.

Up next for the Royals is a trip to the Den to face Millwall on August 27.

The Verdict

Rahman performed well by Reading’s standards last season and was an important figure in the side.

That he was also a fan favourite, makes this a very appealing transfer if the club can pull it off.

The club have moved well this summer to improve the squad despite restrictions in place on their ability to sign players.

The positive start to the season will only help make the team a more attractive project for a player such as Rahman to join with the window set to close next Thursday.