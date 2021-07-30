‘It would be a shrewd deal’ – Hull City enter race for in-demand 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City still have work to do in the transfer market ahead of their return to the Championship and there are one or two key areas that need to be strengthened.

According to the latest report from Yorkshire Live, Hull have now entered the race to secure the signature of former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

Boro allowed him to leave the club at the end of his deal during the off-season and it now means that the 30-year-old is available on a free transfer and that is an attractive proposition for the Tigers.

However, Hull are set to face a lot of rival competition for his signature with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Blackpool interested in a potential move for the winger.

So with Hull now entering the race for Johnson this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether or not he would be the right signing for them to make…

Sam Rourke

I think this would be a really astute signing for Hull City.

Johnson now needs to find a club where he is going to get consistent game-time and I could see him potentially getting that at the Tigers.

He offers a pacy, direct threat from the flanks and is a player who likes to take on his man and look to deliver pinpoint crosses into the opposition box.

Johnson can be utilised in a wing-back role as well which makes him a really versatile option for McCann and his side, with versatility never a bad thing in what is a long, arduous Championship campaign where injuries tend to mount.

He brings a lot of experience as well into what is a relatively youthful Hull City attack, and in my eyes would add a different dimension to the Tigers’ attacking outlet.

Ben Wignall

When you look at how Hull shaped up last season, Grant McCann almost exclusively played a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation, with his wide players shaping as forwards cutting in in the form of Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Johnson is a different kind of player to both of these though in the sense that he is a left footer who likes to drive down the wing and put crosses in, so he would definitely add something to McCann’s side that he doesn’t have.

The 30-year-old also would bring a lot more Championship experience to the squad, and perhaps the biggest quality is Johnson’s versatility.

Johnson has often been utilised as a wing-back during his time at Middlesbrough and if McCann wanted to shift to a back three and use wing-backs then he would be the perfect fit, but I’m not so sure he will be challenging Callum Elder for a spot at left-back in a back four.

Even though he may suit a team like Millwall more who play exclusively with wing-backs, Johnson would definitely offer the Tigers something different to what they have and he would be a really shrewd acquisition on a free transfer.

George Harbey

This would be a decent addition for the Tigers.

They obviously did really well in League One last season, but will have to recruit wisely and add goal threat from every area of the pitch this summer.

Johnson is a steady player at this level who did well for Middlesbrough last season, contributing with eight goals in the Championship.

He’s at the peak of his career and is being linked with some big clubs, so it would be a statement of intent by Hull to get him in.

On a free transfer, it would be a shrewd deal when you consider the amount of positions he can play in and the experience he brings.