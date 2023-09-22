Highlights Devante Cole's impressive form and goal-scoring record have attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Devante Cole is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Championship ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the Barnsley striker is wanted by the likes of Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Stoke City.

Cole has been a standout figure for the Tykes over the course of the last 12 months, contributing 23 goals from 53 appearances in the league.

The 28-year-old has made an impressive start to the new campaign, scoring eight in eight games.

But his future could lay elsewhere amid interest from the second tier, with a January move now on the cards.

Should Barnsley cash in on Devante Cole amid Championship interest?

FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox would be disappointed to see Cole leave given how his form has improved over the last 12 months or so.

However, he believes a deal being agreed in January is the more likely outcome all things considered.

“The number of Championship sides that are showing interest in Devante Cole is not surprising,” Symcox told Football League World.

“He’s in the last year of his contract, we tried to negotiate a new one with him, I understand.

“He’s played the best football of his career, in my opinion, over the last year under Michael Duff, and this year under Neill Collins.

“When he first came, he had a fair bit of stick but so did the rest of the team as we weakly were relegated from the Championship to League One.

“But he has turned himself around and shown the sort of player that we hoped and expected him to be.

“I sincerely hope he stays at Oakwell, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he left for money in January.

“It would be a shame though.”

Collins’ side are currently sixth in the League One table, as the team chases promotion back to the Championship.

Cole was a key figure under Duff last season as the team reached the play-off final.

A 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday consigned the club to another year in the third division, but a positive start to the new term has shown the side’s promotion credentials.

Barnsley have 13 points from their opening eight games, sitting three points adrift of league leaders Portsmouth.

Next up for Collins’ team is a clash away to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Would Devante Cole be a good signing for a Championship club?

Cole has made an impressive start to the new season, averaging a goal a game in League One.

That kind of consistency in front of goal is always going to attract potential suitors at this level, especially from sides struggling to score in the Championship.

Given Cole is in the final year of his contract, a sale in the winter window seems inevitable if he maintains this kind of form.

A move to Swansea would make sense due to his history with Duff, but a deal with Middlesbrough or Stoke could also be quite lucrative for Barnsley and Cole.