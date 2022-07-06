“It would be a risk” – Watford linked with move for Newcastle United forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are interested in signing wantaway Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hornets are looking into signing the forward this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 32-year old would be a good addition to Rob Edwards’ side…

Ned Holmes

This could be a good signing for Watford.

Rob Edwards wants a proven Championship forward and there’s certainly no arguing with Dwight Gayle’s record in the second tier, it’s outstanding.

There’s an element of risk given he’s been out of the first team picture at Newcastle for so long but Watford have got the money to gamble and will likely have other forwards in the squad meaning they can be a bit patient.

This seems like a much more likely move than the links to Birmingham City to me but Middlesbrough do look to be a rival.

Beating those two to this signing would be a positive for Watford and Edwards.

Josh Cole

Although Gayle has been unable to deliver the goods in the top-flight during his time at Newcastle, he could prove to be a great addition to Watford’s squad this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

During his most recent spell at this level, the forward scored 24 goals and provided eight assists for West Brom in the 2018/19 campaign.

By replicating these performances in a Watford shirt next season, the forward could play a major role in the club’s push for promotion.

Gayle’s arrival will also force Watford’s other attacking players to step up their performance levels which in turn will have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes.

Marcus Ally

It would be a risk for the Hornets to put their promotion hopes on the shoulders of a player like Dwight Gayle, due to a lack of regular minutes in the last three seasons.

Watford have such a large squad, that it is hard to work out what the group is going to look like until the season begins, and Joao Pedro feels like the only player that the club are intent on keeping around to be an important forward under Rob Edwards.

Gayle is not as mobile as he once was, ahead of the twilight years of his career, now aged 32, but his striker’s instinct will not have gone away.

If they do bring him in it should be as a backup player, to strengthen their second string.