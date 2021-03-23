‘It would be a risk’ – Burnley keep tabs on 20-goal EFL ace: Is he ready for the Premier League? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City forward, Mallik Wilks, is attracting interest from Burnley after an impressive 2020/21 has seen him notch 20 goals already this season.

Football League World reported yesterday that Wilks, 22, had been getting admiring glances from Burnley, who will now continue to monitor the forward’s performance until the end of the season.

Then, the Clarets will decide whether to open negotiations with Hull over a fee for Wilks.

The former Leeds United academy graduate has scored 17 times in League One this season, helping Grant McCann’s side into promotion contention. He has also scored three goals in other competitions.

However, Wilks has never truly flourished in the Championship and has never played higher than that level.

So, the question is whether he would be able to step up into the Premier League with Burnley?

Our writers discuss…

Jordan Rushworth

Wilks has made excellent progress this season and has started to show signs that he is fulfilling his vast amount of potential with his form in League One this term.

He is starting to end a lot of end product to the good work he normally does driving at defenders in the final third, and is showing signs of consistency that have been lacking in his game in previous seasons.

However, Wilks has yet to really prove he can sustain his form over a prolonged period of a couple of seasons and has not been able to fully convince in the Championship.

That suggests it would be a huge leap for him to make the move up to the Premier League at this stage.

Even Ivan Toney didn’t move straight from League One to the Premier League and instead found another club in Brentford, where he could take another step forward in his career.

That might be something that Wilks needs to emulate and he could even do that with Hull if they do go up this season.

The attacker has plenty of time left in his career so does not need to jump straight into the top-flight. However, if he does make the move to Burnley then he will have the confidence that he can make a difference for the Clarets and an impact at that level.

Ned Holmes

It’s a tough one to call.

Clearly, Wilks has got a huge amount of talent and seems to be someone capable of producing magical moments.

His record in front of goal under Grant McCann is nothing short of sensational but if I was Burnley, I’d like to see him prove himself in the Championship first.

The problem they face is that if they do that, he could attract attention from elsewhere.

It would be a risk for the Clarets to sign him now but it could just be one that is worth taking.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s ready just yet.

Wilks has been brilliant for Hull City this season, there’s no getting away from that. He’s shown glimpses of his quality in the Championship whilst with Barnsley not so long ago, but I don’t think he’s quite ready for the Premier League just yet.

There are better and more experienced options out there for Burnley this summer, as I think Wilks would be too much of a risky signing.

That’s not to say that he won’t be playing his football in the Premier League in the future, but for now, I don’t think this would be a good move for him.

I find it hard to believe that he’d be getting the game time he’s after with Burnley.