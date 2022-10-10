“It would be a really good appointment” – 39-year-old rivalling Michael Carrick to become Middlesbrough boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as a serious contender for the current Middlesbrough managerial vacancy.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the 39-year-old is the main rival to Michael Carrick in the race to become Boro boss.

Corberan is out of work after leaving Huddersfield Town this summer and having had a very brief spell at Greek giants Olympiacos.

With that in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Corberan potentially becoming Boro boss.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I like the idea of Carlos Corberan at Middlesbrough, or any Championship club for that matter.

Plenty of clubs, and Boro included appear to be targeting younger managers with clear ideas on how they want to play these days, but that often comes at the expense of experience.

However, Corberan offers the above, with experience, having been assistant under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds from 2018-2020 and then having been Huddersfield Town boss.

We musn’t forget, just a few months ago, Corberan had Huddersfield on the brink of the Premier League having extracted so much from a squad assembled for so little.

Things didn’t work out at Olympiacos for whatever reason, but Boro should focus on the job he did at Huddersfield.

Personally, I’d definitely give the edge to Corberan over the likes of Michael Carrick and Rob Edwards, the other names linked with the vacancy.

Carla Devine

This could be a good appointment for Middlesbrough as he’s proven he can do the kind of job that Boro may need right now. When he came in at Huddersfield he guided them to safety before taking them to the play-offs which is ultimately Middlesbrough’s aim.

Boro have some good players in their squad which means this wouldn’t be a complete uphill battle for Corberan and rather an opportunity to get the best out of some good players.

We know he is a flexible manager with the ability to play in different formations which would give Boro more options going into games and making sure they set up in an effective way.

Corberan didn’t stay put in the Championship long enough to assess the long term but based off what we did see of him, this would be a good managerial match.

George Dagless

I think it would be a really good appointment actually.

He did a fine job at Huddersfield Town and their fans obviously wanted him to stay around, as summed up by their sheer shock and sadness at his surprise exit from the club in the summer.

He went to Olympiacos and things obviously did not work out there, though he was certainly not given much time to try and get his methods across, such is the ruthless nature and expectancy at that club in terms of Greek football.

I don’t think that puts Corberan in a bad light, though, and I think he has great ideas and an approach that should get a tune out of the talented players in the Middlesbrough squad.

I think it’s a really nice sounding appointment on paper.