“It would be a real surprise” – West Ham have Middlesbrough player in their sights: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are one of the sides tracking Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2021/22 and has also drawn links with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

But should the Championship club consider selling him? And is January too soon for a top-flight move?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players play for now?

1 of 18 Who does ex-Middlesbrough man Britt Assombalonga play for now? Fenerbahce Galatasaray Besiktas Adana Demirspor

Marcus Ally

Boro are in a strong position to not have to sell Jones, with his current deal running until the summer of 2025.

The versatile wideman will be a key player in Michael Carrick’s bid to climb the table with the Teesside club.

Jones’ attacking numbers are not convincing enough to earn a Premier League move in January, they are still impressive considering the amount of his time he has spent at right wing-back, granted, but his role has often been more attacking than that limited description suggests.

Jones is not yet ready for top-flight football and would rarely start league games, therefore honing his craft in the Championship until at least the end of next season would be best for his development.

Ned Holmes

Isaiah Jones could well make his mark in the Premier League in the future but it feels a bit too soon for him to make that step.

He was excellent last season and that we’ve not seen him really kick on this term is likely only a reflection of Middlesbrough’s poor form.

The 23-year-old is a real threat when he flies down that right flank but he’s still got a fair bit to work on in terms of his final product and his defensive capabilities.

It could be a smart move for the Hammers to move for him sooner rather than later to ensure they don’t miss out or have to pay a real premium due to a bidding war but patience will be needed.

If David Moyes wants to play a back four then I’d question whether Jones is the right fit for the east London club.

As for Boro, they have shown previously that they’re willing to let players go for the right price but with his contract not up until 2025, you do feel it makes sense for them to keep him at the Riverside for the time being.

Adam Jones

As Boro have shown with their sale of Marcus Tavernier in the summer, they aren’t afraid of cashing in on key players but with the attacking midfielder and Djed Spence sold, they shouldn’t have to sell Jones.

And it would be a real surprise if they did considering their Premier League ambitions, so there’s probably no chance he will go unless they bring in a superb replacement.

Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel could step up on the right at full-back or wing-back – but they don’t have a huge number of wingers to rely on and this is why Michael Carrick may be desperate to keep hold of him – so a January move would be a shock.

In terms of whether it’s too soon for him to move on, he hasn’t been brilliant at times in recent weeks but he’s still a talented player and has the ingredients to make the step up with his versatility likely to help him.

However, another season of development in the second tier may help him grow further and persuade an interested side that they should start him as opposed to having him as a bench option.