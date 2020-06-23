‘It would be a real coup’ – QPR and a potential permanent move for Tottenham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR announced yesterday that they had secured a deal with Tottenham to extend the loan deals of both winger Jack Clarke and midfielder Luke Amos, ensuring the duo would be available for the rest of the season.

Amos, who joined on a season-long loan deal in the summer, has been a regular fixture in Mark Warburton’s first team this season – featuring 27 times in all competitions.

The 23-year-old’s current deal with Spurs is set to expire in 2021, which could mean that the north London club look to offload him this summer.

But should QPR look to bring him back next year and is it plausible?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I think they’ve got a chance of making it happen, yeah.

Amos has clearly benefitted from this spell in west London and, in all honesty, there isn’t a certainty that he’s going to get a chance with Tottenham in the 2020/21 season.

Jose Mourinho has plenty to improve on with Spurs and he’s going to want to bring in fresh faces to aid his squad. That will probably push Amos further down the pecking order.

So, QPR might well be in with a shout of reuniting with the midfielder for next season, which could be an inspired move given who Mark Warburton is in danger of losing.

He’s young, hungry and might have a point to prove to Mourinho

George Harbey

It would be a coup to bring Amos back to West London given how well he’s performed in the Championship this term.

I’ve really been impressed with Amos on a number of occasions – he has replaced Massimo Luongo with ease and he plays with such a wise head on his shoulders, which is impressive considering that he is only 23 years of age.

Spurs are going to want to take a good look at him in pre-season, that’s for sure, as before he left for QPR, I didn’t think he was too far away from becoming an important squad player under Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

I can’t see them letting him go permanently, but maybe Warburton can persuade Spurs into letting them have Amos for another year on loan.

That would signal a big statement of intent, for sure.

Jacob Potter

They’ll surely be tempted.

I had my doubts as to whether Amos would be good enough to be playing regularly in the Championship, but I’m pleased to see him proving me wrong.

He’s put in a number of impressive performances for QPR, and it would have been a no-brainer for the club to extend his loan deal until the end of the season.

Given his age, I don’t think Spurs will be wanting to sell him permanently at this stage of his career, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out another loan move to QPR.

He’s clearly made a good impression whilst with Mark Warburton’s side, and it would be the right decision to try and sign him up for the 2020/21 season.