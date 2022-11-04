“It would be a no-brainer” – Journalist addresses Manchester United’s interest in Championship star

Manchester United are scanning the EFL market at the moment, and a report from Football Insider claims that Norwich City’s Max Aarons is currently on their radar.

The full-back, who is no stranger to being linked with exciting moves away from the Championship club, has accumulated nearly 200 appearances for the Canaries since his 2018 senior debut.

The athletic defender penned down a five-year contract at Carrow Road back in 2019, meaning he has just under two years left on his current deal, whilst it is unknown if he has an additional year clamped on to that agreement.

Addressing Manchester United’s interest in the young full-back, Pete O’Rourke told Give Me Sport: “I think it would be a no-brainer for Max Aarons if Manchester United came calling for him.

“He wants to be playing in the Premier League and he doesn’t want to be playing in the Championship.

“He’s got really big aspirations and he’s been linked with a number of top clubs over the years, so I think the opportunity to go to Old Trafford would be something he couldn’t turn down.”

The verdict

Aarons is a player of high quality in the second tier, and at just 22 years of age, he still has an exciting future ahead of him.

The defender has also managed to accumulate Premier League experience, something that will bode well for him if a move to the Premier League does come to fruition.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, as it is likely that he would play a deputy role at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, being linked with a club with the history of Manchester United is always an exciting prospect for a Championship footballer.