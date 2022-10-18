“It would be a massive loss” – Pundit delivers thoughts on Wolves’ interest in QPR key figure

QPR manager Mick Beale is being considered by Wolves as they continue their search for a new manager, as per a report from The Express & Star.

Beale has enjoyed a strong start to life at QPR, with the R’s currently sitting in fourth place after 14 games of this Championship campaign.

Rangers are another club who are keeping a watchful eye on the impressive young manager, with Alan Nixon revealing that the Scottish giants could make a move for Beale if they are to part company with Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Sharing his thoughts on Beale at QPR amidst this interest coming in for him, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “QPR are sat fourth in the division, an unbelievable start to the season. And he’s done really, really well. And of course, he’s catching the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

“So it would be a massive loss for QPR. They’ve made it clear that their aim is to get promotion this season to the Premier League.

“But obviously, you know, he’s in the first year of a three-year contract. I believe he’s on decent money there. So, it’s gonna cost whoever wants him. I mean, it won’t frighten off Wolves with a million and a half compensation. But it would be a big loss for QPR.”

The verdict

Beale has enjoyed an ideal start as manager at Loftus Road, with the R’s currently a point off top spot in the second tier standings.

Not only have the London club managed to pick up points at an impressive rate thus far this season, but they are also doing it whilst playing an attractive brand of attacking football.

Of course, opportunities to manage in the Premier League do not come around very often, whilst Rangers’ European adventures make a move to Ibrox an attractive proposition.

However, embarking on an exciting project when he took the role at QPR, it remains to be seen if a move away at this stage would appeal to him.