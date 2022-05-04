“It would be a laughable appointment” – Charlton Athletic add 50-year-old to managerial shortlist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are considering Neil Lennon as a potential option to succeed Johnnie Jackson, following the club’s decision to part company with the 39-year-old, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Addicks, who finished the League One campaign in 13th place, will be eager to challenge for promotion next season, with a change of management perhaps being viewed as a signal of intent.

Currently in charge of Cypriot club AC Omonia, Lennon guided his side to a seventh placed finish in the normal campaign.

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed two stints as Celtic manager, and has also ventured south of the border during his time with Bolton Wanderers between 2014 and 2016.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Charlton’s interest in appointing Lennon…

George Dagless

I think the jury will be massively out on this one.

Lennon obviously enjoyed big success at Celtic in his first stint there and to an extent in his second, though it obviously ended on a fairly sour note and not how he would have liked.

In the EFL, meanwhile, he hasn’t hit similar heights and I do wonder what Charlton fans would make of it given they’ve just got rid of someone who is obviously a huge favourite among the supporters.

Addicks fans would surely have only accepted the removal of Jackson if a really ambitious appointment was made and I do think Lennon would have to win some games very quickly to try and win fans over if he was brought in.

Marcus Ally

No.

It would be a laughable appointment that would make a mockery of the Addicks’ desire to embark on an upward curve on and off the pitch under Thomas Sandgaard’s ownership.

Lennon has not managed in England in a long time and had very limited success when he did.

Given the influence that Sandgaard is set to have on recruitment and style of play, it is very unlikely that any manager with a decent reputation in English football will take on the job, in that respect Lennon may be the best that Sandgaard can attract, but in terms of where the club want to be and should be aiming to be, it would be a pitiful appointment.

Mark Warburton, Michael Appleton and Lee Johnson would be the ideal candidates, the latter two more realistic, but none are likely given the naive and egotistical operations of the club’s hierarchy.

Toby Wilding

This feels like it would be a rather risky move for Charlton to make in all honesty.

It is quite some time since Lennon last managed in the Football League with Bolton, and that is a spell that did not entirely work out, with just 18 wins from his 79 games in charge of the Trotters.

That is not exactly a convincing record, which may prompt concern when you consider the struggles Charlton endured at times this season, and that could raise questions about whether Lennon would be capable of getting them out of such a rut, were it to happen again.

Given there will be a fair amount of disappointment among Charlton fans at seeing Jackson leaving, this doesn’t really feel like the statement, managerial appointment of someone with promotion pedigree that may be needed to get supporters on side at the club once more.

With that in mind, it does feel as though this may be one that Charlton are better off staying away from right now.