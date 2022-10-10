“It would be a huge gamble” – Roy Keane linked with West Brom managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom’s search for a new manager has begun following the dismissal of Steve Bruce on Monday morning.

According to Ekrom Konur, the Baggies have shortlisted Roy Keane as a potential candidate to take charge of the first team squad.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Irishman would be an ideal replacement for his former Manchester United teammate…

Charlie Gregory

Roy Keane as the next West Brom boss has plenty of positives but a handful of negatives too to go with it.

The Baggies certainly need a shake-up and they need someone to come in and get them firing and winning games.

Keane has the mentality and the winning mindset that could probably do West Brom good and there is no doubting that he would take absolutely no nonsense.

The players would have to perform or go, simply put.

However, apart from that, there isn’t a lot to suggest that this would be any better of an appointment than Bruce.

Bruce, at least, has EFL experience and plenty of Championship promotions on his CV.

The only thing that Roy Keane can turn to is a stint with Sunderland, that resulted in nearly as many losses as wins, and a spell with Ipswich that brought a 35% win rate.

He’s also been out of the game a while, so may take some getting used to management again.

What West Brom probably need is a man who has experience recently of taking a team up the table and towards promotion and can immediately galvanise the squad – they have no time to be taking risks in any managerial appointment.

Declan Harte

Keane has certainly hinted that he is seeking a return to management in the recent past.

However, his last roles in football were as assistant manager, with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Not since 2011 has the Irishman actually taken charge of a first team and a lot has changed in the football landscape since then.

His tenure at Ipswich Town wasn’t spectacular and he failed to repeat the highs he achieved with Sunderland, helping cement the Black Cats back in the Premier League in the mid-2000’s.

It would be a huge gamble to take a punt on Keane and one that the Baggies should steer well clear of.

While he was a phenomenal player, the same could be said for Bruce and look how that turned out.

Neither have glittering managerial CVs, although Bruce’s is still far more impressive than Keane’s at least.

Hiring Keane would be a total failure to learn from the mistake they just made, especially given the calibre of talented coaches readily available, such as Scott Parker, Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche.

Sam Rourke

Not for me.

There are better options out there that would fit West Brom better than Roy Keane.

Ultimately, the Irishman has been out of management for a significant period of time and I personally feel the Baggies need a younger manager with fresh ideas to rejuvenate the club’s fortunes.

The likes of Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker strike me as more safe options than Keane right now and with West Brom keen to launch a genuine promotion push after a sluggish start, this next appointment is pivotal.

It’s been nearly 11 years since Keane has been the main man in charge of a team and I’d certainly be leaning towards managers who have more recent experience at second tier level.