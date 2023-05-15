This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is being lined up for a managerial vacancy at a current Premier League side.

That is according to talkSPORT, who report that the Argyle boss is on the shortlist to become the next permanent Southampton boss.

The Premier League side have Ruben Selles in charge on an interim basis but will be seeking a new boss this summer and their relegation to the Championship has been confirmed.

Should Southampton appoint Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher?

Adam Jones

When Ryan Lowe made the move to Preston North End, Schumacher opted to stay at Plymouth Argyle and that show of loyalty is why he isn't guaranteed to go to Southampton.

He will be wary of how much faith the Pilgrims have placed in him and although he's already repaid that with promotion, it would take him time to decide whether to make the move to St Mary's if he was offered the top job on the south coast.

In terms of whether this would be a good appointment, it would be a gamble considering the Saints' expectations, but he's an up-and-coming coach and seems destined to manage at a higher level at some point.

Inexperienced managers have thrived in the EFL recently - and you feel he could be a good appointment for the Saints. But would they benefit from a more experienced option? Maybe.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I really rate Steven Schumacher.

The job he has done at Plymouth against huge clubs in the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday at third tier level is tremendous, and it's no surprise we are starting to see his name linked to, with all due respect to Plymouth, 'bigger' jobs.

It would be a bit of a punt on Southampton's behalf, though, given Schumacher is yet to manage at Championship level, and, considering they will likely be competing at the sharp end of the division for a Premier League return.

I have to say, it would be a real shame for Plymouth to lose him at this stage, though, but when you are doing your job as well as Schumacher is, clubs are eventually going to come knocking.

Ned Holmes

You have to be impressed by the job that Steven Schumacher has done at Plymouth Argyle and it's no surprise he's drawing attention from some big clubs already.

For me, someone like Schumacher is just the sort of coach that the Saints should be looking to now their relegation to the Championship has been confirmed but you do worry about whether he might struggle with some of the remaining big names in the dressing room.

If they're willing to let him lead the rebuild, as Vincent Kompany did at Burnley last summer, then it could be a fruitful appointment.

That said, I suspect that the board may want to go for a bigger name that will be more popular with supporters.

If the offer comes I would expect him to take it. Part of me wonders whether Schumacher may feel he's gone as high as he can with Argyle and would jump at the chance to move to St Mary's.

You'd back Plymouth to replace him well though.