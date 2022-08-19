“It would be a fairly pricey move” – Preston fan pundit on who he’d like to replace at Emil Riis at Deepdale if he departs for Middlesbrough

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End could face a battle to keep hold of one of their key players as we enter the final two weeks of the transfer window.

As per our FLW exclusive earlier this week, Middlesbrough have enquired about the 24-year-old, with Chris Wilder looking to add more firepower to his frontline despite the arrivals of Marcus Forss and Mathew Hoppe.

As per a further report from Football Insider, Preston value the Danish forward at £8 million pounds this summer.

If Riis does depart, that would leave Preston looking for a replacement, and with that in mind, we asked our PNE fan pundit Sam Weeden who he’d like to see at Deepdale if the 24-year-old does move on this summer.

“Should we cash in on Emil Riis, one player I’d really like us to look for is Brandon Vazquez from the MLS.” Sam explained to FLW.

“He’s a similar build to Riis, quite a slim figure, six foot three, very quick with the ball. I think he could slot in and replace him really well.

“He got 15 goals last year and four assists – so 19 goal contributions – in 24 MLS games, I think it would be a fairly pricey move, but with the money we’d be getting from selling Riis to Middlesbrough, I think it’s one the club could stretch to despite breaking the transfer record.

“It’s the type of signing that would excite the fans – personally, that would be my replacement for Emil Riis.”

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting shout from our fan pundit here.

Vazquez, who is just 23-years-old appears to be an exciting talent and his numbers this year in MLS certainly suggest that.

The former USA youth international scored 15 goals and registered four assists in MLS in 2022, which as our fan pundit pointed out, was done in just 24 appearances.

This would be an exciting addition if the club could pull it off, but to do so, they may have to act quickly, with Leeds United reportedly keeping tabs on the Cincinnati forward.