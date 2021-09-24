‘It would be a disaster’ – Wolves closely monitor Sheffield United loan star: The verdict

Football League World exclusively learned yesterday morning that Morgan Gibbs-White is being closely monitored by parent club Wolves and they have not ruled out recalling him from his loan spell at Sheffield United in January.

The 21-year-old, who joined The Blades on Deadline Day, has been part of a side who have recovered brilliantly after a disappointing start to the Championship campaign.

Scoring twice, and providing a further two assists in his opening three games for The Blades, it has been an excellent start to life in Yorkshire for the young midfielder.

Before his arrival, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side had only scored once in five league games, but since making the move, The Blades have scored 11 Championship goals in three games.

We asked three of our writers here at FLW to share their thoughts on how big of a blow it will be for Sheffield United if Wolves opt to recall the 21-year-old in January…

George Harbey

Based on early form, it would be a disaster.

Gibbs-White has been such an integral player in what has been a bit of a revival under Slavisa Jokanovic in the last few weeks.

His quality on the ball is undeniable but he has the physicality to cope with the rigours and demands of the Championship.

Bruno Lage was disappointed to lose him during the summer on loan, and you can’t imagine that stance changing if Gibbs-White continues to do well and Wolves aren’t pulling up any trees.

Marcus Ally

It would be an enormous blow and one that would probably prove fatal to their promotion push. Everything has gone through Morgan Gibbs-White since his arrival, with two assists and two goals in just three games the Blades would have been nowhere near as effective without him in the side.

The Wolves man is building an excellent relationship with the likes of Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye, Slavisa Jokanovic does not have another player like Gibbs-White and therefore it would be very difficult to replace the creative threat he carries.

Sheffield United’s vast improvement in form has coincided with Gibbs-White’s arrival, he is as crucial a player to United as anyone is to another club in the Championship. It would be sickening for them to lose him back to his parent club in January.

Jordan Rushworth

It would be a huge blow for Sheffield United to lose Morgan Gibbs-White midway through the campaign. That comes with him having made a huge and immediate impact for the Blades since he was introduced into the side by Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gibbs-White has helped to find a real solution to Sheffield United’s issues in the final third since his arrival into the team and he has added an extra dimension of quality and another goal threat for opposing teams to worry about.

It is clear that Gibbs-White has all of the attributes to eventually become a Premier League quality player, and Wolves’ new manager Bruno Lage has already indicated that he did not want to lose him on loan in the summer.

Given that Wolves have not enjoyed the best start to the campaign in the Premier League in terms of results, they could well be tempted to recall him in January to try and provide them with an extra option to help improve their form if it has not already improved by that point.

Jokanovic is just beginning to build momentum with his side now and losing such a key component of that midway through the season would be difficult to recover from.