“It would be a crazy decision” – Charlton eye ex-Leeds United manager: Is he an upgrade on Ben Garner? The verdict

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has emerged as a potential candidate to take on the role of Charlton Athletic manager.

According to the Mirror (07/12, 15:41), the 57-year old is being considered as a potential replacement for the recently departed Ben Garner.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Redfearn would be an upgrade on Ben Garner for the League One side…

Marcus Ally

Definitely not.

It would be a crazy decision to appoint Redfearn having not been an EFL manager for almost seven years.

The game has changed a lot in that timeframe and the 57-year-old did not pull up many trees when he was involved at Leeds United, under Massimo Cellino’s ownership, and Rotherham United.

Ben Garner showed a lot of promise in the Charlton Athletic dugout and was not given sufficient time and resources to make the project work, Redfearn would not represent anything close to an upgrade if he is hired.

An appointment is not going to be made very soon at The Valley, and when it does finally come it feels like a huge long-shot that it will be Neil Redfearn.

Ben Wignall

I really wouldn’t be too sure about Redfearn being Garner’s replacement at Charlton.

Redfearn hasn’t had a managerial job in senior men’s football since 2016 when he was at Rotherham United – surely that speaks volumes as to his suitability for such an important role.

Since then, Redfearn has mainly been managing in women’s football with a brief stint at Newcastle United’s under-23’s inbetween, so he doesn’t exactly have the CV that many Addicks fans would be salivating over for their new head coach.

With the size of the club that Charlton are, I think they can attract someone who would usually be looking for a Championship role, so with that being said, I think they can do a lot better than Redfearn and I don’t think he’s a better fit than Garner was.

Declan Harte

This appointment would really come out of left-field when considering Redfearn hasn’t held a senior managerial position in men’s football since leaving Rotherham United in 2016.

A lot has changed in the football landscape in six years, so it would come as a surprise that anyone at the club would consider him an upgrade on Garner.

At 57-years old, this would be a step backwards for a club of the stature of Charlton.

A fresher face needs to arrive at the Valley with progressive ideas of how to play football for the club to move forward.

There is nothing to suggest that could be Redfearn.