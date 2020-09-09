‘It would be a coup’ – Sheffield Wednesday target close to Man United exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday target James Garner is reportedly set to decide where to move on loan for the upcoming season this week.

The 19-year-old made six appearances for the Red Devils last season but it appears he will spend the 2020/21 campaign out on loan.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Garner will decide which club to join later this week.

Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, and Millwall have all been linked this summer.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think Garner would be a good signing for the Owls.

Wednesday have added some really good midfielders to their squad this summer, but following the departure of Sam Hutchinson last season, you do feel that extra cover is needed.

Garner looks to be a huge talent who has been impressive for Man United whenever he’s played, but every talented Premier League youngster needs first-team experience and a loan move to the Championship has been beneficial for the likes of Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher.

He’s a versatile midfielder who can play slightly deeper or as a box-to-box player, and the experience of Barry Bannan could really help him develop and improve in the Championship.

It would be a coup to land the 19-year-old’s services on loan.

George Dagless

It obviously fits in with what Sheffield Wednesday and Garry Monk are trying to do this summer with bringing the average age of the squad down and looking to bring in young players.

Monk has said he wants players that are going to be fresh and eager and hungry to play every game in this congested season.

I am sure Garner will be eager to be doing exactly that.

He’s got plenty of talent and I think we’ll see him do well if he moves to Hillsborough.

Jacob Potter

Do they need another central midfielder?

Sheffield Wednesday already have some strong options available to them in the centre of midfield, with the likes of Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo being just some of the players that Monk can choose from in that area.

Manchester United will be wanting Garner to get regular game time under his belt this season if they’re to loan him out, and I don’t think the Owls can guarantee that.

He’s seemingly got plenty of clubs to choose from though, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if Millwall or Huddersfield Town were to beat Sheffield Wednesday to his signature.

It’s not an area that needs strengthening for the Owls in my eyes, and I think they need to switch all their focus to signing a striker that can fire them up the Championship table.