‘It would be a coup’ – Birmingham City eyeing loan move for Premier League man: The verdict

Birmingham City are reportedly keen to sign Scott Hogan on loan from Aston Villa ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hogan spent the second-half of the 2019/20 season on loan with the Blues, and made 18 appearances for the club, whilst chipping in with seven goals.

It was a frustrating league campaign for Birmingham though, as they failed to win a single match since returning to action from a break due to off-the-field events.

They finished 20th in the Championship table, and just two points clear of the relegation zone, and the club’s supporters will be relieved to see their side retain their status as a club in the second-tier for another season.

But are Birmingham City making the right move in targeting Hogan once again in the summer transfer window?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

This would be a great signing for Birmingham.

Birmingham need to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season, and preferably a quick, tenacious, hard-working like Hogan to work alongside the towering Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Hogan thrived on loan at St. Andrew’s last season and the club gave him a new lease of life, scoring seven goals in his first eight league matches for the club which very much sums up how well he fit in and hit the ground running.

His form after the season’s resumption was slightly worrying as he failed to score in any of their final nine games, but with a pre-season under his belt, he could definitely replicate that form and reignite that partnership with Jutkiewicz.

If they can get him, it would be a coup to say the least, especially given Villa’s struggles to find a new striker.

George Dagless:

Without doubt.

It’s not rocket science to suggest that Hogan was a success last season and therefore could be this time around too.

The fans love him and the players love him too so there’s plenty there to suggest he’d be a hit there again.

Obviously, he’ll want to learn how to work under Aitor Karanka and that will need to go well but he’ll be confident and he’s always been a threat at this level when he’s been confident.

I think there’s plenty of reasons to get this one done.

Sam Rourke:

It’s essential this happens.

Hogan was immense during his loan stint at Birmingham last season, forming a fruitful partnership with striker partner Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The frontman had been struggling to emulate his superb form he showcased at Brentford during spells at Stoke and Aston Villa and it just seemed to click into place for Hogan at the Blues.

As it stands, Karanka’s side are still in desperate need of striker reinforcements and in Hogan, you’re getting a player who has proven he can excel at the club and will be hungry to prove himself once again in the second tier.

It’s evident he has no future at Aston Villa in the Premier League under the tutelage of Dean Smith, and this loan agreement would surely suit and benefit all parties involved if a deal can be struck.