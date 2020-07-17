‘It would be a coup’ – Birmingham City eye 53-year-old as Clotet replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are keen on Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook, as per PA journalist Nick Mashiter.

The 53-year-old has done a stellar job at the Latics this season in what has been a turbulent few weeks for the Championship side off the pitch.

Bristol City are also keen on the manager, and it seems that Wigan may have a fight on their hands to retain the services of their manager.

So, would Birmingham be a good destination for Cook? Would he be a wise appointment for the Blues?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

This would be a big, big move for Cook and it is very little surprise to learn that he’s interested in the job at Birmingham.

The club needs some fresh direction after spells from Garry Monk and Pep Clotet, and you’ve got to imagine that the 53-year-old could give them that.

The work that’s been done at Wigan is nothing short of remarkable and part of me does think that this would be the right time for Cook to walk away, once he’s guaranteed their safety in the Championship.

There isn’t actually much between Wigan and Birmingham in terms of their squads at the moment, but the Blues job is still a big pull.

Some coup if Birmingham can pull this off.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a shrewd appointment by the Blues.

Cook’s impressive work with Wigan has gone somewhat under the radar, and sometimes that is a good thing.

The Latics might not have the best squad on paper, but he’s installed real togetherness in the team, which has seen them pick up points since they returned to competitive action.

That is exactly what Birmingham need right now, and fight and togetherness is something that the club’s supporters would have missed seeing from their side in recent years.

There might be better options out there for the Blues, but realistically, if they were able to convince Cook to become their new manager, I think it’d be a very smart move.

He’ll want to prove a point and make a name for himself in the Championship, and if the Blues are patient with him, this would be a good move for both parties involved.

George Harbey

I think that given the way Cook has managed to turn the tide around at a club like Wigan, who have plenty of off-field issues, he would be an excellent appointment for Blues.

His team look really united on and off the pitch and it’s clear that they work hard for each other, and that’s ultimately everything a football supporter wants to see from their team.

If Cook can install the same belief and character into the squad at St. Andrew’s, then Blues have an excellent manager on their hands and one who needs to build a winning mentality having won promotions with Wigan, Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

Blues need a manager who can unite fans and get them back onboard, and I feel that Cook is the right person to do that after so many seasons of midtable mediocrity for Blues.

It would be a coup to lure him to Birmingha