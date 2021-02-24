‘It would be a coup’ – Arsenal join Man United and Everton in transfer race for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal have reportedly identified Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, with the Spaniard eager to test himself away from the club.

Aarons has been linked with a string of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Manchester United, recently and it seems the Gunners are keen as well.

A report from CBS Sports has indicated that Bellerin could be on the move this summer and that the Canaries defender is on their radar.

But would he be a good signing for Arsenal? And is he needed?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think Aarons will continue to attract interest from the Premier League between now and the end of the season, and even if Norwich do go up, they will struggle to hold onto him.

It’s clear to see why Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his defence. That backline does not fill me with any confidence at all, and finding a long-term replacement who can provide competition for Hector Bellerin is a must.

Aarons is excellent at going forward and creating chances, which is massive in the Premier League as full-backs are so important nowadays.

He has a big future ahead of him, too, so playing for a big club like Arsenal would represent a great move for him.

It would be a coup to lure him there given the clubs that have been interested previously.

Sam Rourke

I’m really not surprised by this.

Talk of Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal continue to rumble on and I think replacing Bellerin with Aarons would be a cracking idea.

Aarons, 21, has become one of the Canaries’ most prized assets over the last few seasons and has flourished at right-back, excelling in the Premier league last term for Daniel Farke’s side.

You only have to look at the calibre of clubs that are chasing Aarons to show you just how much he is admired, and he’d be a top signing for the Gunners.

He’s fantastic in both an attacking and defensive sense and is intelligent on the ball, with his driving runs down the right-flank often proving to be a catalyst for goalscoring chances.

He has so, so much room to grow and develop as a player too, so Arsenal would be getting a player for the short and long-term here.

Only true Norwich City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Canaries striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 1. Who did Norwich sign Jordan Hugill from last summer? QPR Aston Villa West Ham Huddersfield Town

Jake Sanders

I really believe this would be an excellent move for Aarons.

He’s already been linked to both Manchester Utd and Tottenham in recent windows, although I don’t see the Norwich man becoming first-choice at either of those,

However, with Cedric Soares approaching 30 and Hector Bellerin suffering from a loss of form, I genuinely believe that signing for Arsenal could see Aarons become their long-term first-choice right-back at the Emirates.

But with Norwich on the cusp of another promotion, perhaps staying with the Canaries for another season to enhance his Premier League experience would be a more sensible decision before assessing his options at the end of 21-22.