‘It would be a blow no question’ – Can Norwich City cope if January player exit is sanctioned? The verdict

Emi Buendia is a man who is lighting up the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The 23-year-old is proving to be an integral cog in Daniel Farke’s side this campaign as the Canaries sit pretty at the top of the table, though the attacking midfielder’s great form, has naturally, garnered transfer interest from elsewhere with Arsenal among those keen on the player.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Farke and the Norwich board are likely going to have to brace themselves for bids for Buendia.

So, if a bid came in that Norwich couldn’t turn down and they lost Buendia in the new year, could the Canaries cope with the loss?

Toby Wilding

It would be a blow no question, but I don’t think it would be a complete catastrophe for Norwich if they lose Buendia.

The attacker is obviously an outstanding player at this level with his ability to create and take chances, so the Canaries would surely prefer to keep him if possible.

If they can’t however, then Daniel Farke’s side still possess the quality to cause problems for any side in the Championship with their attack, which would still offer them the goalscoring talents of Teemu Pukki, and the able support of the likes of Jordan Hugill and Mario Vrancic.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that if they do lose Buendia in January, it is highly unlikely that the Argentine will be leaving for anything other than a significant fee, meaning the Canaries would likely have the funds available to afford a replacement for Buendia, allowing them to continue to pose a big threat to any oppositions side going forward.

Phil Spencer

There’s no doubt that Emi Buendia would be a big miss for Norwich City.

He’s a vital cog in Daniel Farke’s side and is fundamental to making the team tick, but I’m sure that the Canaries could cope without him.

Norwich have a strong squad and could probably cope without the playmaker.

That said, they’d presumably attract a decent fee so would maybe be able to reinvest and replace him if the need was there.

The main thing for Farke’s side is to keep winning games and given the strength of the overall squad I’m sure that losing Buendia could be handled.

George Dagless

I think so.

Obviously, he is a quality player that they would rather keep hold of and many sides would be weaker for losing him from their respective line-ups.

However, Norwich have a good squad and would be able to still cause many sides issues in the Championship without him.

I’d also expect them to find a player that can potentially replace him to a certain extent and so, whilst it would obviously be a blow, I would be confident that Norwich would remain contenders.

The problem would come, of course, if they start losing several players in January but I don’t think they will.