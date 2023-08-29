Highlights Leicester City fans are worried about the transfer window as their star strikers, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, are linked with exits.

Carlton Palmer advises Leicester not to let go of both strikers at this late stage of the window, as it would leave them short up front.

While there have been rumors and interest in the duo, no concrete offers have come in yet, but there is a chance they could leave before the deadline.

Leicester City fans will be sweating nervously about the end of the transfer window with two of their star strikers both being linked with exits back to the Premier League.

Relegation last term was a huge disappointment in the east Midlands, and whilst some top stars have joined the Foxes this summer, there has been an exodus of top talent in the top-flight - with Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez all departing the club in the summer alongside others.

But even with the transfer window far gone into its final stages, Enzo Maresca's side will still be anxiously waiting to see if their star men leave, should big offers come in - and Carlton Palmer has suggested that the last thing Leicester want is for the striking duo both to go with mere days left in the market.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer advised the Foxes not to get ridof both of their striking talents as it would leave them desperately short up front.

He said: "When you get relegated from the Premier League, it’s always a fine balancing act. Players want to play as high as they can and have the clauses to do so.

“You also have to balance the books and have a squad that can give you a chance of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They are in the closing stages of the window, and are bracing themselves for offers from Daka and Iheanacho.

“It’d be a blow losing them both so late in the window, but if they feel this might happen, they’ll need to act fast before the window closes for new replacements.”

What is the latest news on Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho's exits?

Whilst there has been interest in both strikers to some extent throughout the summer transfer window, nothing concrete has popped up to suggest that the duo would be on their way out of the King Power Stadium exit doors until the last two weeks - however Football Insider are reporting that there is a chance both players could be let go before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Daka had been linked with Everton, though it appeared that the Zambian wouldn't be on his way to Goodison Park after the Merseyside outfit failed to stump up a deal that would be viable for Enzo Maresca's men to be satisfied with the terms of his departure. Bournemouth were then linked with an interest, with Alan Nixon suggesting that the striker would be on his way to the south coast on a loan deal - though that has gone cold since, with a deal looking unlikely.

More recently, Tuesday morning saw Burnley linked with the arrival of Daka. With Michael Obafemi out injured for the long run, Jay Rodriguez entering the final year of his contract and Wout Weghorst being allowed out on loan, only Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni are long-term options up front - which could leave Vincent Kompany short for the current season. However, there has not been anything more about a potential arrival at Turf Moor for his services.

In Iheanacho's terms, an exit seems even more unlikely. He has played in all of the Foxes' games this season, which is more telling over his future than Daka's absence. However, Tuesday morning also saw a report suggest an exit from the east Midlands for the Nigerian - with Wolves and Crystal Palace supposedly interested in signing him in a £15million deal.