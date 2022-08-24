“It would be a bit of a risk” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts to transfer links with winger

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are one of several clubs across Europe eyeing a move for Venezuelan winger Yerson Chacon.

As per Football Insider, Rovers are battling domestic clubs such as AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United to sign the 19-year-old, as well as European clubs such as Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Angers.

Their report claims that the highly-rated youngster has caught the eye with a number of ‘outstanding’ performances for Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan top tier.

With the above reports in mind, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding for his thoughts on Rovers being linked with the highly-coveted South American.

“I think you can obviously see where the link has come from here given the South American connection, but I think it would be a bit of a risk as a move this in all honesty.” Toby told FLW.

“I think if Brereton-Diaz is to move on before the close of the transfer window, then obviously there’s no doubt that Rovers are going to have to replace him, but it’s going to have to be with with someone who can come in and make the same sort of immediate impact that he did last season following the departure of Adam Armstrong.

“While Chacon does have some decent experience for a player of his age in Venezuela, it’s going to be a big change for him in terms of the style of football and indeed life both on and off the pitch so it would be a big ask for someone of his age to come in and adapt and make that sort of impact so soon in my opinion.”

Toby added: “So, as I say, I feel like there is probably more established and more solid options that Rovers could probably look to if they do have to replace Brereton-Diaz in the next week or so.

“But, away from that, and if they were to to bring in a replacement for him, arguably it could be different if that was then to open the door for them to also bring in Chacon as more one for the future.

“In which case, certainly on what he seems to be showing over in Venezuela so far when you look at his record, does suggest that he might be a more exciting prospect.”

The Verdict

Whilst a lot of us may not be familiar with the name Yerson Chacon just yet, there must be a reason that so many clubs are chasing his signature.

Whilst you can say what you want about the standard of football in Venezuela, to be featuring in any top tier from the age of 16 demonstrates a lot about not only the youngsters ability, but also his character.

A move to Europe looks on the cards, and Blackburn could well be a good destination, but I do agree with our fan pundit regarding the expectations.

I do think Rovers should look elsewhere for a Ben Brereton-Diaz replacement, firstly as Chacon may take time to adapt, and two, you do not want to set him up to fail before he has even arrived.

If he was sort of viewed as the replacement for the Chilean that immediately places huge expectations on his shoulders, and given the fact he’d be adapting to life and football in England, that seems a tremendous amount of pressure to put a 19-year-old under.

It would be a coup if Rovers signed him given the interest, but fans may need to be patient with this one if it goes through.