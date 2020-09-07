‘It would be a big move’ – Celtic eyeing transfer swoop for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic have reportedly registered their interest in signing Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty according to the Daily Record.

The midfielder made 38 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions last season, but his efforts weren’t quite enough as they were relegated into League One under the management of Lee Bowyer.

It is believed that Celtic have made contact with Charlton over the potential availability of Doughty, who has caught the eye with some impressive performances.

A move to Celtic Park could be tempting for the 20-year-old, with the Bhoys looking to make it ten successive league titles this term.

Celtic are currently sat third in the table, but could move to the summit if they win their matches in hand. It appears as though Neil Lennon is keen to add to his squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion, with Doughty being one of his targets.

But would Doughty be a good addition to the Celtic team this season?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I’m a massive fan of Doughty and can see exactly why Celtic are keen.

The 20-year-old has shot to stardom at the Addicks over the last season after plying his trade in Non-League, and looks a real asset.

The winger offers explosive pace, strong dribbling ability and a keen eye for a cross and has looked like a player that has been a veteran in the EFL for years at times.

Doughty has no ceiling and would be a great signing for Celtic and a big loss for Charlton, but amid the current financial climate, the Addicks may need to move him on should a better offer arrive from the SPFL champions.

His crossing is one of his best traits and you can just envisage him providing ammunition for Odsonne Edouard on a frequent basis up in Scotland.

George Harbey:

I think this would be a good signing for Celtic.

Doughty deserves credit for the way he went out on loan to the National League in the first half of last season, impressed for Bromley, and then hit the ground running for Charlton upon his return to the Valley.

He scored two goals and chipped in with three assists for Lee Bowyer’s side, which isn’t a bad record at all given Charlton’s struggles in the second half of the campaign and his lack of experience in the Championship.

He brings real energy down the left-hand side and can play as a wing-back or further forward if needs be, so acquiring a talented, up and coming player from the EFL who has big potential would undoubtedly be a positive step for Celtic.

It would be a big move for him as it’s a massive club, but winning trophies year upon year would be life-changing for him.

George Dagless:

I think it’s a bit early for him.

I really like Doughty as a player, he’s one I’ve seen plenty of times and he gets people out of their seats with his direct approach and enthusiasm for the game.

I think he could have a fine career, too, but I think he should be staying at Charlton this season or maximum moving to the Championship and developing.

Lee Bowyer is perfect for him and right now he’d be a huge player for the Addicks next season, whereas at Celtic I can’t see him getting much of a look-in right now.

He could get a big move in the future, but right now he needs to stay put.