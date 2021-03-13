‘It would be a big help’ – Wayne Rooney discusses Derby County takeover saga as uncertainty rumbles on

Wayne Rooney believes that seeing Derby County’s takeover finally completed would be ‘a big help’ as he plans for the future.

The Rams have had a really unsettling season with matters off the pitch seemingly having a significant impact on results on it as the team continue to struggle for consistency in the Championship.

Reports emerged last week claiming that Derby are in advanced talks with Erik Alonso over a deal to buy the club following the loss of momentum in talks with Derventio Holdings LTD.

But with uncertainty rife at Pride Park it means that Rooney faces a real challenge to get his side prepared for the new season – however the former Manchester United star says that it won’t stop him from putting plans in place.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “I have to do my job, I have to focus on the team on the pitch.

“There are people who will be dealing with the potential takeover, so I let them do their job and when they come to me and say there is a takeover or not, then I have to be ready either way to deal with that.

“Of course, it would be nice for it to get done. It would be a big help I feel if it gets done sooner rather than later but I have been talking about this for the last few months.

“I have to get on with my plans and be adaptable. I think that is the main thing I have to be.

“I can still plan, I can plan for different scenarios.

“My plans at the minute are to get us promotion next season.

“Whether that fits with the current owner or potential new owners, that is what I believe we need to be aiming for.

“So it is on the owners of the club to tell me I will have the funds to do that or I won’t.”

The verdict

The Derby County takeover simply needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

Such uncertainty can’t be good for the club as they look to put plans in place for next term – not to mention the fact that the club are yet to secure survival in the Championship relegation battle.

The sooner it’s sorted the better and then Rooney will be able to really kick on and focus on the job at hand.